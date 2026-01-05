Protesters back pro-Palestine hunger strikers in demo outside MP’s office

Martin Shipton

Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Welsh Labour MP’s office in support of hunger-striking prisoners awaiting trial on charges of damaging an Israeli-owned weapons factory.

The protest took place outside the constituency office of Pontypridd MP Alex Davies-Jones, who is a Justice Minister in Keit Starmer’s UK Government.

A total of 24 pro-Palestine activists are in custody accused of various offences relating to damage caused at the Elbit Systems plant in Filton, Bristol, and at RAF Brize Norton.

The protesters hung banners reading “Support the Hunger Strikers, Don’t Let Them Die” and “UK WEAPONS KILL” outside Ms Jones-Davies’ office.

They also chanted: “Alex, Alex, what do you say? Don’t let the prisoners die today!” and “Justice Minister, you can’t hide! Don’t let the hunger strikers die!”

The four activists currently on hunger strike are Heba Muraisi, 31, who began her protest more than 62 days ago and is reported to be extremely weak and struggling to speak, with her trial set for June 2026; Teuta Hoxha, 29, who has been on hunger strike for more than 56 days and has reported heart palpitations and fatigue, with her trial date pending confirmation; Kamran Ahmed, 28, who has been on hunger strike for more than 52 days, has been hospitalised multiple times and whose trial is not due to take place until January 2027; and Lewie Chiaramello, who has been on hunger strike for over 30 alternate days due to type 1 diabetes, and whose trial is also not due to occur until January 2027.

Campaigners, their families and legal representatives have raised serious concerns about the daily life for the hunger strikers in custody, alleging conditions they say go beyond administrative detention:

* Medical neglect, including delayed responses to medical emergencies and repeated hospitalisations without sustained follow-up care;

* Isolation and frequent transfers, deliberately moving prisoners far from family and legal support networks;

* Censorship of communications, including restrictions on letters, phone calls, and access to legal correspondence;

* Loss of basic privileges, including access to books, newspapers, prison jobs, education, and association with other prisoners;

* Reduced visitation rights, placing further strain on families and support networks.

Organ damage

A spokesperson for the campaigners said: “Medical experts warn that prolonged starvation can lead to irreversible organ damage or death, and that prison healthcare systems are ill-equipped to manage long-term hunger strikes without meaningful intervention.

“Despite the gravity of the situation, the UK Government has refused to meet the hunger strikers or their legal representatives.”

An Early Day Motion (EDM) was tabled in Parliament on December 1 2025, calling on the Secretary of State for Justice to intervene urgently to protect the treatment and human rights of the hunger strikers. However, the motion has since only been supported by about 62 out of 650

MPs as of January 3. Only five of Wales’ 32 MPs have signed the EDM – Plaid Cymru’s four MPs and Steve Witherden, the Labour MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr.

The campaigners’ spokesperson said: “As both MP for Pontypridd and Minister for Victims, Alex Davies-Jones has spoken publicly about human rights, justice, and the rule of law. However, protesters argue that these principles ring hollow when pro-Palestinian activists are held for years without trial, are denied bail, and are left to starve in prison cells.

“We call on Alex Davies Jones MP and the UK Government to heed the core demands of the strikers:

* Immediate bail for those held on remand;

* A fair trial with full disclosure of relevant documents;

* An end to censorship of their communications in prison;

* “De-proscribing” Palestine Action; and

* Shutting down Elbit Systems, the UK’s largest arms manufacturer supplying Israel.”

Minister of State for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending Lord Timpson said: “While very concerning, hunger strikes are not a new issue for our prisons. Over the last five years, we’ve averaged over 200 a year and we have longstanding procedures in place to ensure prisoner safety.

“Prison healthcare teams provide NHS care and continuously monitor the situation. His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service is clear that claims that hospital care is being refused are entirely misleading – they will always be taken when needed and a number of these prisoners have already been treated in hospital.

“These prisoners are charged with serious offences including aggravated burglary and criminal damage. Remand decisions are for independent judges, and lawyers can make representations to the court on behalf of their clients.

“Ministers will not meet with them – we have a justice system that is based on the separation of powers, and the independent judiciary is the cornerstone of our system. It would be entirely unconstitutional and inappropriate for ministers to intervene in ongoing legal cases.”