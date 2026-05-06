Protesters gather outside local newspaper over Reform UK cover wrap controversy

Amelia Jones

Protesters gathered outside a local newspaper’s headquarters after it published an edition featuring a wraparound urging readers to vote Reform UK.

A video posted on the Abergavenny Chronicle’s social media page reveals that staff were sent a newspaper that read “die in shame”.

The footage also shows a crowd gathered outside their office building on Nevill Street with cardboard signs, with some protesters resorting to vandalism.

Critics argued that the wraparound — a cover-style advertisement placed around the newspaper — blurred the line between editorial content and political campaigning.

The cover wrap which occupied both the back and front and two internal pages of the Chronicle reads: “Vote reform, Get Labour out.”

The party writes that a vote for them is “a vote to take back control, cut waste and deliver better services”, and vows to “control immigration” despite those powers held by Westminster and not the Welsh Government.

The inside left hand page reads: “Dear Resident,

“For decades, Wales has been taken for granted. Labour propped up by Plaid Cymru. Ask yourself one simple question: has that worked?

“Look around. Does immigration seem under control? Do you feel Wales is getting a fair deal? Has your cost of living gone down? Does it feel like public services are improving?

“Labour has failed Wales. And its failure does not belong to Labour alone. Plaid Cymru have supported them every step of the way.

“But now we have a chance to do something different. For the first time in decades, you have a real alternative.

“Across Wales, people are turning to Reform UK because they know it’s time for change. A vote for Reform is a vote to take back control, cut waste, and deliver better services.

“We will:

Reduce waste in government spending

Cut taxes for working people

Control immigration

Improve public services

Stand up for Wales

“If you want change, you have to vote for it

“On May 7th, vote Reform UK.

“Yours sincerely,

“Nigel Farage MP, Leader of Reform UK

“Dan Thomas, Reform UK Senedd Wales”

Some protesters said they felt the publication had compromised its duty to remain impartial, particularly given its position within the community.

The demonstration was organised by Owen Lewis, an independent Senedd candidate, who is standing in Sir Fynwy Torfaen.

The video shows an interview with Lewis, who said the current rules around political advertising are not fair. He added: “The whole point is to make it fair. The whole election isn’t fair. All the either parties have got more fairness over me.”

Some members of staff were seen coming out of the building to speak directly with protesters gathered outside the headquarters.

It has since been revealed that the newspaper cover sent to staff has been handed over to police and is being investigated in relation to alleged threatening behaviour.