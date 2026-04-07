Protestors block access at site of new leisure attraction

Richard Youle – Local democracy reporter

A protest aimed at blocking access for machinery used in the construction of a new leisure attraction in south Wales has been taking place today.

A small number of people from a group called Climate Camp Cymru and some local people held placards at the access lane leading up the Swansea hill where a company called Skyline Enterprises has started on the early phases of its development.

Climate Camp Cymru said “a blockade and picket” was set up on the main construction site access point “preventing machinery from accessing the site”.

South Wales Police said it was aware of the activity and that while it supported lawful protests it would take action against anyone who broke the law.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has been told local people have been coming and going to the protest and that numbers there have reached around 20.

A couple of vans apparently heading towards the hill turned round and went back but it wasn’t clear if they were anything to do with the development.

One protester said: “There have not been any major interactions, and we’re not blocking residents from going up.”

The area has been the focus of recent protest activity by people opposed to the multi-million pound project and its effect on the hill and their worries about work undertaken thus far. Protesters say they would like the work to be halted.

South Wales Police said in a statement: “South Wales Police is aware of ongoing protest activity which has been taking place in the Kilvey Hill area, Swansea, in relation to development work taking place in the area.

“We support the right for people to make their voices heard through protest providing it is done lawfully. Decisions about how to police protests require consideration of complex and often competing rights and issues.

“However, we will take action against anyone who breaks the law, whether this is at the time of the offence or retrospectively.”

The Kilvey Hill project was given permission in March last year by the council’s planning committee, which heard from several interested parties and considered a lengthy report.

It will consist of a gondola lift running from the Landore park and ride site across the River Tawe up the hill to a station at the top which will lead to a food hall and terrace.

At or near the top of the hill will be a sky swing attached to three towers, a zipline sending riders out on a 1km loop, and luge tracks. There will also be mountain bike routes, walking trails, a play area, picnic benches, a new bridleway and new greenery and landscaping.

Swansea Council and the Welsh Government have pledged to co-invest in the development, which they hope will improve access for more people to the hill and boost visitor numbers in Swansea.

Objectors are worried about the loss of quiet green space, tree felling and increased traffic once everything is operational, among other things.

Skyline Enterprises is a New Zealand-based company which operates similar attractions in other parts of the world, and it has previously said the Swansea project would take up around 9% of Kilvey Hill.

South Wales Police added that it was open to dialogue with advocacy groups to address any concerns about the policing of protest activity and ensure that its practices reflected fairness, equality, and justice.