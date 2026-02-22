Support our Nation today - please donate here
Prue Leith names Welsh restaurant owner a ‘Food Hero’

22 Feb 2026 2 minute read
Images: Janet’s via Instagram / janetspontypridd.com

The owner and chef of a beloved restaurant in a Welsh town has been recognised by baking legend Prue Leith as a food hero.

Janet’s, a south-Asian restaurant in Pontypridd, originally opened in 2019 in the town’s historic market. It has since moved to a permanent storefront on Church Street.

Among residents and visitors to Ponty, Janet’s is a firm favourite, achieving five-star reviews and winning 2021 Champion at the British Street Food Awards in Hull.

Now Janet and her restaurant can add being recognised by Prue Leith as a Food Hero, a regular segment for her television show ‘Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen’, to their list of achievements.

Prue, a Cordon-Bleu trained chef who has shared her love of food and restaurants on television since the 1970s, is best known for her time as a judge on Great British Menu and The Great British Bake Off.

In the Cotswold Kitchen episode, Prue said: “Pontypridd is a market town that once supported the coal industry in the surrounding valleys. It has a famous bridge, a beautiful park, and is becoming well known for a thriving local restaurant.

“Janet Wei was brought up in northeast China, and she’s had a love affair with homemade food since her childhood.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yeti Television (@weareyetimedia)

Janet commented: “I started cooking for the whole family when I was ten years old. I think I’ve loved food since I was young because I get to be a little bit creative, make it nice and make everyone enjoy the meal.”

The Janet’s team have previously said they are “committed to putting Pontypridd on the map as a food destination.”

The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of dim sum, noodles, rice, curries, and Korean soups, combining “enjoyable ambiance with skilful cooking into one extraordinary dining experience”.

Commenters agreed with Prue’s choice, with one writing: “One of my most favourite restaurants and food in the whole world! I recommend Janet’s to everyone I meet. Janet is amazing and just the loveliest person you’ll meet too.”

Another wrote: “The people of Pontypridd are very proud of you, Janet!”

