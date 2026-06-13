‘Psychic’ jailed for sexually assaulting women during bogus spiritual cleansing sessions

Nation.Cymru staff

A self-styled psychic who claimed to be an internationally renowned clairvoyant has been jailed for sexually assaulting two women after persuading them to take part in what he described as “spiritual cleansing” sessions.

John Starkey, 74, of Upper Colwyn Bay, was sentenced to four years and five months in prison at Caernarfon Crown Court after admitting one count of sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault.

The court heard that Starkey used his position as a clairvoyant to gain the trust of women before subjecting them to sexual assaults under the guise of spiritual and aura cleansing rituals.

One victim, a woman in her 20s, attended readings with Starkey in Wolverhampton in 2018.

Prosecutor Elen Owen told the court that Starkey suggested she undergo “spiritual cleansing” and instructed her to remove her clothes before sexually assaulting her.

Following the assault, Starkey told the woman she had a gift for tarot card reading and claimed he would introduce her to a witch.

Several months later, he persuaded the same woman to attend what he described as a gathering in London. Instead, she was lured to a hotel room where Starkey appeared wearing boxer shorts and a robe before sexually assaulting her again.

The woman reported the incidents to police in 2018 and forensic examinations were carried out, but the investigation was subsequently closed by the Metropolitan Police.

A second victim was assaulted in October 2022 after visiting Starkey’s shop in Llandudno while on holiday.

The court heard the young woman had booked a clairvoyant consultation when Starkey raised the subject of “aura cleansing” and recommended a massage.

She was instructed to strip to her underwear before being sexually assaulted.

Police were alerted following the incident and Starkey was later arrested.

Judge Nicola Jones described Starkey as a “complete charlatan” and said he had abused the trust placed in him by the women.

Sentencing him, she said there had been a “significant degree of planning” involved in the offending.

Referring to the 2022 assault, Judge Jones said: “There was a clear abuse of trust. She went to you as a professional, for a clairvoyant consultation and clearly relied upon your expertise and knowledge.”

Defence barrister Robert Fitt said Starkey had worked as a clairvoyant since 1969 and that the offences were out of character. He also told the court that Starkey suffered from serious health problems and had a life expectancy of between three and five years.

As well as the prison sentence, Starkey will remain subject to indefinite sex offender notification requirements. Restraining orders preventing him from contacting either victim were also imposed.