Psychological and physical distress faced by reindeer used at Christmas events

Amelia Jones

The RSPCA has called on councils, event organisers, and venues to stop using live reindeer in Christmas events, warning that the animals face both psychological and physical distress.

The charity said the use of reindeer in festive events exposes the wild animals to environments and conditions that are “unnatural and stressful.”

Large crowds, unfamiliar noises, travel, and constant handling can lead to psychological distress, poor body condition, muscle atrophy, and other health problems, according to experts.

“While we all love the magic and imagery of the festive season, the reality is that reindeer are being exploited and are really suffering,” said Jennah Green, Senior Scientific Officer at the RSPCA.

“Reindeer are semi-wild animals with highly specialised needs, and they are simply not suited to being used in Christmas markets or entertainment events,” she added.

The RSPCA’s call comes as part of its Christmas campaign, The Big Give Back to Animals, which aims to raise funds to support frontline teams rescuing and caring for animals across the UK.

An open letter, signed by 22 leading animal welfare organisations, highlights that reindeer in captivity face repeated loading and unloading, long distance travel, and unpredictable interactions with the public. All of which can cause both physical fatigue and mental stress.

Since 2018, around 153 events in the UK have moved away from using live reindeer. The RSPCA encourages event organisers and councils to follow suit.

Members of the public are also being urged to raise concerns about events that continue to use live animals through the Freedom for Animals website.

Green added: “We want people to enjoy the festive season, but it should not come at the expense of an animal’s welfare. There are plenty of ways to create magic without putting reindeer in harm’s way.”