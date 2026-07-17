Psychology graduate’s research highlights impact of long waits for endometriosis diagnosis

Nation.Cymru staff

A psychology graduate hopes her research into the experiences of people awaiting an endometriosis diagnosis will help improve support for patients during one of the most challenging stages of their care.

Kayleigh Phillips, who graduated today with First Class Honours in Psychology and Counselling at University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD), explored the impact of diagnostic delays on people in Wales, highlighting the need for better information, emotional support, and earlier intervention.

While much existing research focuses on life after diagnosis, Kayleigh wanted to understand the impact of the often lengthy wait for answers.

Completing the dissertation was especially significant as Kayleigh was navigating her own endometriosis diagnosis and recovering from major surgery during her final year.

She said: “It was one of the most challenging periods of my life. The support I received from the Psychology and Counselling team, particularly Dr Ceri Phelps, made such a difference. They believed in me, even when I doubted myself.”

The study found that diagnostic delays can significantly affect quality of life, with participants describing the impact of chronic pain, poor emotional well-being, strained relationships, reduced confidence, and a loss of control.

Participants also identified five key areas where more support is needed: pain management, symptom management, emotional support, validation from healthcare professionals and fertility concerns.

“I wanted to give a voice to people who are often overlooked during the diagnostic process. Many participants described feeling unheard, dismissed or unsupported while trying to access care.”

Her research also found that many people relied on online searches and social media for information and support, highlighting the need for accessible, evidence-based resources while awaiting diagnosis.

“The findings show that the diagnostic waiting period is not simply a healthcare delay but a significant psychosocial experience that can negatively affect wellbeing and quality of life,” she said. “I hope the research contributes to earlier support, greater awareness among healthcare professionals and improved care for people before diagnosis.”

Part-time studies

Returning to higher education in 2020 after a significant break, Kayleigh chose UWTSD’s flexible part-time Psychology and Counselling degree so she could balance study with work and family life.

Alongside her studies, Kayleigh became President of the Psychology Society, a Student Ambassador, and a British Psychological Society (BPS) Student Ambassador. She also worked in the third sector supporting people living with dementia and their families, experiences that strengthened her interest in health psychology and research.

Reflecting on her time at UWTSD, Kayleigh said: “What began as a decision to return to education became a transformative journey. It gave me the opportunity to grow personally and professionally while building a career doing something I’m passionate about.”

She credits the University’s flexible part-time study route with making higher education possible while balancing work, family life, and personal health challenges.

The skills she developed at UWTSD have already shaped her career. She now works in Research Communications at Alzheimer’s Society, helping communicate research and evidence to wider audiences while supporting engagement with research across communities.

Postgraduate degree

She plans to continue her studies through postgraduate education with the ambition of building a career in health psychology and research.

“I hope to build on this research through postgraduate study and future publication. My aim is to continue amplifying patient voices, contribute to improving understanding of diagnostic delay, and help inform future research, support services and health policy relating to endometriosis care in Wales and beyond.

“Returning to university was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It gave me confidence, opened doors I never imagined and showed me that it’s never too late to follow your ambitions.”

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