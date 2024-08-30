Pub bosses slam potential outdoor smoking ban as ‘bonkers’ and ‘nuts’

Pub industry bosses and brewers have criticised reported plans to ban smoking in beer gardens, as part of a drive to improve public health.

Chris Jowsey, chief executive of Admiral Taverns, told the PA news agency: “I’m no fan of smoking, but I just can’t see how this will improve health outcomes if you move people from smoking in a pub garden to smoking at home.

“It doesn’t really make any sense to me. It feels really ill-thought through.”

Mr Jowsey, whose company runs more than 1,600 pubs across the UK, added: “It would also reduce footfall and revenue into pubs.

“A pub is the last community asset left standing in many communities. Anything that undermines their ability to survive and grow their business is a bad thing, not just for the pub, but for the community.

“What are we going to do? Will we have to employ people now to just patrol the gardens to make sure nobody’s smoking? It seems a bit nuts.”

According to leaked proposals seen by The Sun newspaper, the indoor smoking ban could be extended to cover other locations including small parks, outdoor restaurants and hospitals.