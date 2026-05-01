Pub granted licence for outdoor music despite residents’ noise concerns

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A pub has been granted a premises licence to host outdoor live music events – despite complaints from neighbouring residents about noise.

Conwy County Council confirmed its decision today (Tuesday) following a meeting of its licensing sub-committee at its Coed Pella HQ last week.

The landlords, Sonia and Gary Cadwell, had applied for permission to hold up to 15 live music events a year at the Blue Bell’s beer garden whilst operating an outdoor bar.

The authority’s licensing committee reached a decision after a five-day period to consider the Castle Street pub’s plans.

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council commented: “The licence was granted subject to appeal with the below conditions added:

The Premises Licence Holder shall implement and maintain the written Internal and Garden Noise Policy

Live Music events in the outside area shall not exceed 15 in any one year.

The outside bar shall be closed no later than 23:00 hours

Live Music events in the outside area shall end no later than 20:00 hours.”

The decision follows a hearing in which councillors considered arguments for and against the plans.

The application formed part of an effort to formalise outdoor entertainment at the long-established pub, which already had permission to operate its beer garden and host indoor music.

But the application had prompted concerns from nearby residents, who complained about noise, disturbance, and anti-social behaviour linked to outdoor music and late-night activity.

Resident Miss Angharad Jones lives adjacent to the pub and complained last week.

“Throughout 2025, but mainly in the summer, the very loud bass beat music was played through these amplifiers in their yard, not Welsh music and Irish folk music,” she told the committee.

“This was boom, boom, boom, boom, on and on, day after day, from morning till midnight, and this without a licence.”

Thomas Stock also wrote to the council and complained “the last two years have been absolute hell”.

Supporters of the pub, which included local musicians, argued the current management, who took over in 2024, had improved the venue, with appropriate security and efforts made to control sound levels.

Speaking on behalf of the pub, an agent also said the landlords had “very good working relationships with North Wales Police and environmental health”.