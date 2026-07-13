Pub owner praises community’s resilience during mountain wildfire

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A pub owner has praised the resilience of a community that came together to help each other during mountain wildfire.

The major incident took hold yesterday (Sunday) as flames ravaged the mountain and Sychnant Pass in Conwy.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service spoke to Gavin Parry, who has run the Gladstone Pub in Dwygyfylchi for five years, together with his husband Steven Consterdine.

Gavin and Steven, who are both town councillors, opened the pub as a community safe space offering drinks and shelter to those who had to evacuate their homes.

Gavin explained how evacuated residents were originally directed to Capelulo Hall, but emergency services then advised a hub was set up at Penmaenmawr Golf Club due to the smoke.

Once the golf club also became blanketed by smoke, Gavin explained the couple opened their pub to shelter and hydrate those forced to evacuate their homes.

The council later set up an official shelter at Conwy Business Centre in Llandudno Junction.

“We are a very resilient community,” said Gavin.

“We had families here, people of all ages, people with cats in carriers and bringing their dogs. Everyone was fine. They were just waiting on information and following instructions from emergency services.

“Obviously it is a scary thing to happen. People were concerned about their properties, but the information we were given at that time was that they were not concerned about property damage. It was smoke inhalation.”

Gavin said the pub had donations from residents, businesses, and the MP, with the town council also helping out.

He compared the fire to something from a Hollywood movie.

“It was very difficult up there. It was surreal. It was like that film with the volcano and Pierce Brosnan, Dante’s Peak. It was calm and quiet, but the smoke was so thick. It was like black snow, ash falling. There was maybe 10 metres of visibility. The Fairy Glen pub was absolutely engulfed in smoke.

“We’ve been lucky. We weren’t engulfed in smoke. People have been phoning, offering whatever help they can give, asking,

‘What do you need?’ We’ve had residents ringing up asking if we need baby food or cat food. The local pet shop, and people have even been helping sort out medications.”

Council response

Conwy County Council says it is continuing to support those evacuated from their homes as the response to the wildfire at Sychnant Pass continues.

A council spokeswoman said: “We would like to express our thanks to colleagues at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and North Wales Police for their continued commitment and tireless efforts in responding to the wildfires in Bwlch Sychnant.

“The incident is ongoing and is being managed through a coordinated multi-agency response, which includes the emergency services and partner organisations, working together to keep local communities safe.

“The council supports residents who have had to move from their homes. Although some families have been able to stay with relatives or friends, we have arranged accommodation for a number of households and continue to provide support where needed.

“Our priority is to ensure that those affected receive the support they need during this period, and staff are available at our rest centre in Conwy Business Centre.”

She added: “We will continue to work closely with partner agencies and offer assistance to residents until the Fire and Rescue Service states that it is safe for people to return to their homes.”