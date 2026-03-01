Public and business feedback to shape plans for potential tourism levy

Public feedback is being sought by a local authority in north Wales before it decides whether to introduce a new tourist tax for visitors.

Wales’ new Visitor Levy was signed into law last September and gives councils the option to introduce a charge for overnight stays.

Anglesey council have said they will ask for public feedback before deciding to introduce this charge.

From April 1, 2027, tourists could be charged up to £1.30 per person per night. Stays at campsites and hostels would incur a lower nightly charge of 75 pence.

Those in favour welcome the idea that cash raised could be used to improve tourism infrastructure, but critics fear a “tourism tax” could deter visitors and hit jobs.

A council report stated the levy could be used to “maintain local facilities and infrastructure, protect Wales’s stunning landscapes, ensure communities can continue welcoming visitors whilst preserving what makes each area special”.

But before the levy can be considered, the island council must legally consult with local residents, workers, students, community councils, public services boards and neighbouring councils, corporate joint committee including senior executive members, and organisations that represent tourism businesses.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the council’s executive agreed “to support undertaking a public consultation process over the potential introduction of a visitor levy on Anglesey, in line with council and Welsh Government guidelines”.

It also agreed that the consultation process should be “planned in conjunction with Gwynedd and Conwy’s council, but conduct the process independently”.

Cllr Alun Roberts told members, at this stage it was a recommendation to undertake a public consultation and full council would have to approve this, over the coming months.

He said the council followed guidance from the Welsh Government and used the “Gunning Principles” to ensure good practice.

“A number of assessments have been made in line with those requirements, and we’re working closely with the Gwynedd and Conwy councils,” he said.

The Welsh Government has advocated the use of the Gunning Principles for consultation, which could commence in June or July, subject to approval

Cllr Roberts said: “Sufficient information must be provided to allow intelligent consideration of response and may include an economic impact assessment.

“There is no defined period of consultation but it is recommended that a 12 week consultation be adopted following the Gunning Principle.”

Feedback from the consultation must then be considered from decision makers.

Cllr Carwyn Jones said, as former portfolio holder for economy and tourism, wanted to emphasise that “no decision has been made yet” over the levy.

He said: “This is a true consultation, we want to hear opinions from everyone from the tourism sector, to the public, any stakeholders, we want to hear everyone’s view.

“The best decision will then be made based on that consultation. We are going to listen to everybody.”

Council leader Cllr Gary Pritchard said it was a statutory requirement for the council to consult.

The report concerned the timeline of the process rather than the details of how the levy would be conducted, he said.

“We are working closely with our neighbours in Gwynedd and Conwy councils, the idea is that the public consultation will be planned and shared jointly so the three councils consult at the same time”.

Whether the levy was introduced or not on Anglesey, he added that the tourism sector would “still have to register properties” with the agency working on behalf of the Welsh Government,

The council’s chief executive Dylan Williams said the registration regime was still being developed by the Welsh Government.

He added: “The council would be arranging briefing sessions for our elected members to explain how this will be operated and any role the council might have in enforcement.”