Public art trail launched as part of 2029 UK City of Culture bid

Wrexham has unveiled a new city-wide public art trail as part of its bid to become a UK City of Culture in 2029.

The project, coordinated by local artist Liam Stokes-Massey, features 14 striking murals across the city centre that form a new ‘open air gallery’.

The aim of the trail is to showcase the work of local artists and celebrate Wrexham’s rich heritage, industries and creative identity ahead of the UK City of Culture 2029 bid process opening later this year.

If successful, Wrexham will be the first Welsh destination to be named as a UK City of Culture.

Local talent

The project is the culmination of months of work by the artists, including local talent and renowned mural creator collectives such as MurWalls and Blank Walls.

Four pre-existing football murals have been used as a basis for the trail and are joined by a further seven new commissioned pieces of art themed around Wrexham’s history, industries and markets.

The murals are placed in sites across the city, from the side of local pubs to carparks and shopping centres.

Many of the buildings chosen are significant community landmarks, such as Tŷ Pawb market, arts and culture centre and a charity shop, Nightingale House Hospice, which has been providing specialist palliative care to Wrexham residents for three decades.

Revitalised

Morgan Thomas, Culture Bid Coordinator for Wrecsam2029 said: “Thanks to all of the wonderful local artists, Wrexham’s city centre has been revitalised with artworks that authentically reflect the city’s distinct culture and heritage.”

He added: “It simply wouldn’t have been possible without the invaluable contributions of Liam Stokes-Massey, who coordinated the trail, and the businesses that provided wall space for the artworks.”

Mr Thomas also suggested more artworks could be coming to the city centre in the near future.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

