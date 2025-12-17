Public asked about new 10-year dementia strategy

The public will be asked to help shape the future of support for people with dementia and their families in Wales, as a new 10-year strategy is published.

The new Dementia Strategy builds on Wales’ first Dementia Action Plan, published in February 2018 with a Companion Document published in 2021, created to improve services and remove the stigma of living with dementia.

Over 400 people contributed to the development of priorities in the new strategy via an initial questionnaire. Now a consultation is being launched to further refine the strategy.

It focuses on seven key areas:

Reducing the risk of and preventing dementia. Raising awareness and understanding of dementia. Improving diagnosis, treatment and care. Supporting unpaid carers. Developing the workforce. Advancing research and innovation. Strengthening governance and accountability.

The strategy recognises that nearly half of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed through lifestyle changes such as staying physically active, maintaining social connections, and managing conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.

It also addresses the specific needs of Welsh speakers, British Sign Language users and people from diverse communities, ensuring care is culturally sensitive and linguistically appropriate.

Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, said: “We want Wales to be a nation where people living with dementia are respected, supported and empowered to live independently and with dignity in their communities.

“This consultation is an important step in developing a strategy which truly reflects what matters to people affected by dementia.

“I encourage everyone with an interest to share their views and help us create a Wales that is free from stigma, where everyone understands dementia and contributes to a compassionate, inclusive society.”

Key principles

The strategy is underpinned by key principles including person-centred care, a rights-based approach and integrated services across health and social care.

It is being co-produced with people who have lived experience of dementia, healthcare professionals, carers and organisations across Wales.

Gemma Roberts, the Alzheimer’s Society’s national influencing manager for Wales, said: “Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer, but this consultation could be a turning point for Wales.

“Alzheimer’s Society is proud to have worked with the Welsh Government on the priorities for this consultation which, if implemented, have the potential to transform the lives of everyone affected by dementia in Wales.

“This consultation is a huge step forward and we are looking forward to continuing to work with Welsh Government to develop the detail, and ensure the strategy delivers real change over the next 10 years.”

The consultation is open until 6 April. You can respond online in English here: Draft dementia strategy for Wales 2026 to 2036 | GOV.WALES and in Welsh here:Strategaeth ddrafft dementia Cymru 2026 i 2036 | LLYW.CYMRU