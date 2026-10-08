Public asked for views as factory expansion nears approval

Plans to expand operations at a major factory in north Wales are set to receive environmental approval, with the public being given a final chance to comment before a decision is made.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has launched the consultation and is inviting public comment on its draft decision to vary the environmental permit for Kronospan Limited’s Chirk Particleboard Factory in Wrexham.

Kronospan has applied to change its existing environmental permit to allow the manufacture of oriented strand board (OSB) alongside existing operations at the site.

The application also includes a number of associated changes to site infrastructure, storage arrangements, emissions management and surface water drainage.

The proposed changes include:

Installation of an OSB production line

Upgrades to existing dryers

Use of hydrogen peroxide for odour control where required

Changes to biomass handling and storage arrangements

Additional raw material storage areas,

Inclusion of new land within the installation boundary for a site access road, lorry park and surface water wetlands

After reviewing the application, NRW is currently in favour of approving the changes, provided the company meets certain conditions set out in the draft permit.

The regulator clarified that it will only grant a permit variation if it is satisfied that the operator can meet the conditions of the permit, and that the activities “will not cause significant pollution or harm to human health or the environment”.

Nicholas Bettinson, Permitting Service Manager at NRW, said: “We have completed a detailed assessment of the application and are minded to grant the permit variation.

“Before making a final decision, we want to hear from members of the public and other interested parties.

“Any relevant comments received during the consultation period will be carefully considered before we determine the application.”

Members of the public can now review the draft permit, draft variation notice, and draft decision document, and submit their comments on the proposed changes.

Consultation documents are available on NRW’s online consultation portal and public register. Comments can be submitted online or by email: permittingconsultations@ naturalresourceswales.gov.uk.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.