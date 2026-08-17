Public asked for views on new dog-free zones in north Wales county

Dog owners are being asked for their views on plans to introduce new restrictions and designated exercise areas at several public spaces in a north Wales county.

Conwy County Borough Council is urging the public to take part in a consultation on the control of dogs in public places.

The current Dog Control Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is in place until October 2026, when the proposed new draft Order will come into force.

The current Order includes:

Dog Exclusion Zones (e.g. beaches, playing fields)

Dog Fouling and means to pick up

Dogs on Leads

Dogs on Leads when asked by an authorised officer

As part of its review of the existing Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), the Council is considering three proposed changes.

These are the creation of designated dog exercise areas at Maesdu Road Recreation Ground and The Oval Recreation Ground in Llandudno; the permanent exclusion of dogs from Betws Yn Rhos Sports and Recreation Ground; and the designation of a section of the new dry beach between Colwyn Bay and Rhos on Sea, fronting The Cayley Promenade, as a permanent dog exclusion zone.

The consultation will run until 11 September, and the Council is asking the public to submit their views on extending the Dog Control PSPO for the next three years, and including the three new additions.

Cllr Stephen Price, Cabinet Member Housing, Regulatory and Audit said: “Dog fouling and irresponsible dog ownership are issues that councillors hear about regularly from residents.

“These Dog Control Orders are intended to strike a fair balance, giving dog owners the freedom to enjoy public spaces with their pets while ensuring everyone can use those spaces safely and comfortably.

“The vast majority of dog owners are responsible, but these measures are aimed at tackling the small number who allow their dogs to foul, stray or be out of control in public places.

“I’d encourage everyone to get involved in the consultation and share their views.”

The Public Space Protection Order, the proposed changes, maps and response form are available to view on the council’s website here.

For those not online, paper copies of the consultation and response forms are available at Coed Pella offices in Colwyn Bay.

The results of the consultation will be presented to councillors in the autumn for the final decision.

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