Public asked for views on plans to reshape bus services across north Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Passengers are being asked to help shape the future of bus services as plans to reform the network move into their next phase.

An eight-week public engagement exercise has begun across north Wales following approval of a proposed network jointly designed by Transport for Wales (TfW) and local authorities.

More than 20 drop-in sessions will be held across the region during September, while younger passengers will be targeted through events at colleges and universities.

The proposed network sets out routes and frequencies for bus services and includes changes TfW says could be delivered within existing funding.

It forms part of the Welsh Government’s wider programme of bus reform, which aims to introduce franchising and provide more reliable services, simpler timetables and ticketing and fairer fares.

TfW said it would continue working with councils, operators and passengers to develop the network over time.

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at TfW, said: “Buses play a vital role in connecting people and communities in Wales, but we know there are opportunities for improvement.

“Through bus franchising we want to deliver better connections, more frequent services, simpler timetables and fares by 2030.

“We’re now asking communities across North Wales to help shape these plans. By taking part in our public engagement, people can help us build a bus network that works better for passengers now and into the future.”

The first public sessions will be held on September 1 at Caernarfon Bus Station and Menai Bridge Library.

Further events will take place throughout the month in communities including Colwyn Bay, Mold, Corwen, Chirk, Wrexham, Flint, Rhyl, Betws-y-Coed, Dolgellau, Nefyn, Pwllheli, Porthmadog, Amlwch, Holywell, Holyhead, Llangefni, Llandudno, Bangor, Ruthin and Johnstown.

Sessions are also planned at Deeside Sixth Form College, Bangor University and Wrexham University.

The engagement follows the approval of the proposed north Wales network as Wales prepares for a major change in the way bus services are organised.

Under franchising, public authorities will have greater control over routes, timetables, fares and service standards rather than individual operators determining much of the network commercially.

The consultation runs for eight weeks, with passengers able to submit their views online or request paper copies of the engagement material.

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