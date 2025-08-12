Public asked for views on social housing rules shake-up

A public consultation is currently underway over changes to the common social housing allocation policy for a south Wales county.

The policy sets out how Bridgend council and registered social landlords manage applications and allocate the majority of social housing from the Common Housing Register.

The policy was last updated in 2017, though a report said there had been significant changes in legislation and increased pressure on social housing in the time since.

Draft policy

The report was discussed by council bosses at a cabinet meeting held in July 2025, along with a new draft policy which is currently being developed.

Members in attendance were told how there are over 3,300 households on the Common Housing Register at the moment with what is described as a demand for accommodation that out-stripped what is available.

A particular need for 1-bedroom and 4- bedroom properties was noted with shortages in areas such as Brackla and Porthcawl that could “force applicants to be housed outside of their preferred area of choice”.

Officers said the new policy being discussed would be based on the need to house residents in the most need and to make best use of the accommodation that was available.

Priority bands

They also described how some changes could be made to the priority bands used for determining applications – with people who are facing homelessness, including those in temporary accommodation being moved to the band A category along with care experienced children.

It could also see the addition of an income and asset criteria to “ensure social housing is there for those in the most need” with additional updates to terms of exclusions from the Common Housing Register.

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Martyn Jones of Garw Valley said he welcomed there being a public consultation on the draft policy as social housing was an area the dominated many councillors’ work loads.

The consultation on the policy will now be open until October 22 before it is brought back to members for further discussions.

