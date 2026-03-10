Public asked to advise on digital ID rollout amid push for ‘Government by app’

The British public will be asked to “have their say” on the scope of Sir Keir Starmer’s controversial plans for digital IDs, in a push to create a system of “Government by app”.

Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones will warn public services need to “catch up” with those offered by the private sector, such as online banking, as he launches a national consultation on Tuesday.

A “people’s panel” will be set up, bringing together individuals from across the country with different backgrounds, as part of efforts to go “beyond” the usual process amid scepticism both within Labour and the wider public about the scheme.

Ministers previously signalled wide-reaching ambitions to make the digital ID scheme the “bedrock of the modern state”, but faced criticism earlier this year for appearing to water down the mandatory element of proposals for right-to-work checks.

The Cabinet Office confirmed on Tuesday that anyone starting a new job “will be able” to use the new digital proof of identity for digital right-to-work checks, which will be required by the end of the current Parliament.

But they will also be able to do a digital check of other documents such as a passport or eVisa if they prefer, officials said.

As part of the consultation, citizens will answer questions including on what age they believe people should be able to get a digital ID, after ministers indicated children as young as 13 could be included in the rollout.

People will also be asked what information it would be useful to include – such as proof of address as well as identity – and what Government services it could improve, like getting a driving licence or checking tax codes.

Officials said the prototype of the scheme would show how a system of “Government by app” would work with digital ID as its foundation, with ambitions to make this set-up as easy and secure as online banking.

Mr Jones said: “People too often dread their interactions with public services. Endless telephone calls, complicated printed forms and having to tell your story multiple times to different parts of Government.

“I want to change that and make public services work for you. The new digital ID will make that possible, allowing you to log on and prove who you are to access public services more quickly, easily and securely.

“Supermarkets, banks and shops have all chosen to move their services online because it delivers a better customer experience and value for money, and other countries like Estonia fully digitised public services years ago. We need to catch up.

“We’re launching a public consultation to let you have your say about how we use digital ID to make public services work for you. We want to build a system that works for everyone. Now is your chance.”

Announcing the plans in the Commons, Mr Jones insisted the Government “will not leave people behind” with the rollout and promised it would “help those who are less confident in technology or don’t have other forms of ID, like a passport”.

Asked how much the scheme would cost, he told MPs “we do not know the answer”, adding: “I look forward to coming back to the House with updated figures after the consultation.”