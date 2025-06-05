Public asked to help shape riverfront of iconic castle as part of flood scheme

A public consultation has been launched on part of a proposed flood screen near a town’s castle, asking for views on flood wall options and the design of new riverside public spaces.

The Cardigan Tidal Flood Scheme, led by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), aims to reduce flood risk to the Strand area of the town while also improving the riverfront environment. NRW is running the consultation to give people a say in how one key section of the project could look.

The consultation focuses on a stretch of proposed flood wall on the riverbank below the iconic Cardigan Castle, between Cardigan Bridge and Cardigan Bathroom Centre. Two layout options are being considered. Both would provide the same level of flood risk reduction, but the wall’s position differs—affecting pavement width and the layout of the adjacent public space.

Participants are invited to give feedback on which option – or elements of each option – they prefer, and to suggest the types of landscaping or features they would like to see included.

“Lasting improvement”

Paul Isaac, Project Executive for Natural Resources Wales, said: “This scheme is about more than just flood risk reduction.

“We want to create a lasting improvement for Cardigan that reflects what matters to the people who live and work here.

“That’s why we’re asking for feedback now—before any decisions are made. Take this opportunity to have your say.”

The consultation forms part of the project’s detailed design phase, which is expected to continue until early 2026. Once the design is finalised, NRW will carry out further consultation before submitting a planning application to Ceredigion County Council. If all permissions and funding are secured, construction could begin later in 2026.

Consultation

The consultation is open until 23 June. The public can see the proposals and have their say online here.

Anyone who needs a paper copy can request one by calling 0300 065 3000.

The consultation responses will help NRW shape a scheme that not only protects Cardigan from future flooding, but will also enhance the riverfront of Cardigan Castle for years to come.

With 1 in 7 homes and businesses in Wales at risk of flooding, and with the climate emergency bringing more extreme weather, it is more important than ever that people know and understand their flood risk.

NRW is encouraging people who live in areas at risk of flooding, but who have not experienced flooding before, to take three simple steps to help protect their home, possessions and family from the devastating effect of flooding in the future:

The continued funding for the scheme has been provided by the Welsh Government.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

