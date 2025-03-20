Public asked to record wild mammals in urban green areas for conservation survey

Members of the public are being called upon to search for and record wild mammals they spot in urban green spaces as part of an annual conservation survey.

The charity People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) is asking nature lovers to help them track changes in the populations of species such as bats, badgers, wood mice and weasels, which can help identify those needing the most urgent support.

Volunteers can take part by looking for wild mammals or the signs they may leave behind – footprints or droppings – and record the findings online. Decline It comes as survey findings in recent years suggest population of rabbits in towns and cities are falling quickly, mirroring the ongoing decline seen in rural landscapes. The conservationists say gardens, parks, an allotment or a churchyard are among the areas where people can see signs of animals – be it a molehill, muntjac track or a ubiquitous grey squirrel. Every record submitted to the Living with Mammals survey website is important, they added. David Wembridge, PTES mammal surveys coordinator, said: “Historically we haven’t associated urban spaces with wildlife, but that’s changing. “It’s becoming more apparent that our towns and cities can be key strongholds for some species, such as hedgehogs, and we need people to tell us who their wild neighbours are if we want to support and protect these species. “Whatever size your garden or local park, taking part in Living with Mammals is a great way to reconnect with the nature on your doorstep and helps build a nationwide picture of the ‘green-health’ of urban spaces and the role they play supporting wildlife.” Falling numbers

Last year, more than 700 sites were surveyed across the country, with volunteers and conservationists recording hedgehogs, grey squirrels, foxes, mice and bats most often. PTES said rarer sightings included weasels, stoats, polecats and red squirrels. Last year, the data found that rabbit numbers are still falling, with only around one in ten sites recording sightings or signs. Meanwhile, the average proportion of sites with rabbits present in the last three years was found to be 40% less than five years ago. PTES said urban dwellers – whether residents of big cities or rural market towns – can support wildlife through measures like planting a lawn rather than artificial turf, keeping potted plants on balconies to boost invertebrates and providing water in shallow dishes year-round. They can also plant night-scented flowers, such as mint or jasmine, to attract moths and bats, and remove litter from local parks that could be harmful to wildlife. Anyone can get involved in the survey, finding guides and recording their observations at ptes.org/lwm.

