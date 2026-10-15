Public backing for medical drone deliveries in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Plans for a medical drone delivery network in Wales have received public backing, but researchers say support depends on demonstrating clear benefits for patients.

An engagement project exploring attitudes towards NHS drone use found strong support where the technology could improve services or patient outcomes, including for remote and underserved communities.

The proposed NHS Wales Medical Drone Delivery Network would enable flights beyond visual line of sight, meaning drones could travel beyond the operator’s direct view.

The research explored public perceptions of the technology rather than testing its effectiveness in delivering care.

The findings are set out in the report Medical BVLOS Drones: Wales and UK Perspectives – Future Flight Social Insight, following engagement with communities across Wales.

Dr Adam Packer, of the University of Birmingham, said: “Our research shows the public is genuinely open to medical drones improving NHS care, but that support is conditional.

“People want to see a clear, needs-driven case for how drones will improve patient outcomes, and open, honest engagement at every stage.”

The project involved the Welsh Ambulance Service, the University of Birmingham and Snowdonia Aerospace. It was funded by UK Research and Innovation through the university’s Centre for Understanding Behaviour.

Professor Nigel Rees, assistant director of research and innovation at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said public trust would be central to developing the proposed network.

“Transparent engagement with our communities is essential to maintaining public trust and support for these technologies, ensuring they are proportionate and developed around the needs of our population,” he said.

“This work reflects our ambition to provide care for underserved and hard-to-reach communities through responsible research, development and innovation.”

The Welsh Government provided seed funding to initiate the NHS Wales Medical Drone Delivery Network in 2021 through its Innovation, Technology and Partnerships programme.

Its Healthcare Innovation team said: “We welcome this project, which aims to prove how medical drones can be used safely and effectively to speed up the delivery of care.

“This will allow the technology to be adopted into future practice, based on the right evidence.”

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