Public consultation into changes to waste collections set to launch

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A council is set to launch a public consultation on proposed changes to its waste and recycle collection service – which could see a move to monthly black bin collections.

Currently Anglesey County Council empties black bins every three weeks, but this could change to every four weeks as part of proposals to improve recycling rates.

The council is also considering changing the trolley box set-up so that it can collect paper and cardboard together, and giving households additional containers to store extra recycling.

At its meeting on Tuesday, December 16, the council’s executive agreed to start a six week consultation.

It is now urging residents to share their views via an online questionnaire after councillors agreed that the consultation should start on Wednesday, January 7 next year.

The Welsh Government recycling target for local authorities is 70% but the island currently only has a recycling rate of around 65%. Councils that do not meet the target can be fined.

The meeting heard that around 52% of the waste currently placed in black bins on Anglesey could be recycled. Food waste recycling was also said to be “relatively low” on the island compared to other local authorities.

It was also known that some households found it difficult to store lots of cardboard.

The earliest any change to the collection service could start would be 2029.

Council Leader Cllr Gary Pritchard told the meeting that Anglesey was “not the only local authority that did not meet the Government’s 70% target” and was “not the authority that recycles the least”.

‘Misleading’

He said during the meeting that press reports stating the council faced a potential £350,000 fine for failing to meet its recycling target had been “misleading”.

In a statement, the council itself said: “With Anglesey missing its 70% recycling rate target set by the Welsh Government, the council now faces a real risk of being fined more than £350,000 per year.”

Highways, Waste and Climate Change portfolio holder, Councillor Ieuan Williams said that one question asked in a scrutiny committee meeting had been about the fine.

He explained: “If we do have a credible plan, we won’t be fined, that is the purpose of this process, this is the starting point for creating that credible plan.”

He also thanked Anglesey residents for their recycling efforts, and for reaching over 65% to date.

“Now we need their support to go that extra mile,” he said.

“We want to provide households with more opportunities to recycle as well as reduce the amount of waste that goes into our black bins.

“This will help cut emissions, conserve valuable resources, and help create a cleaner, greener Anglesey for future generations.

“By consulting with residents, we want to show the Welsh Government that we’re serious about making improvements; hitting the 70% statutory recycling target and avoiding these fines.”

‘Different needs’

Head of Highways, Waste and Property, Huw Percy, added: “We understand that different households have different needs.

“Large families, rural properties, homes with limited storage, and residents who already recycle extensively may have concerns about any changes.

“This consultation is a vital opportunity to ensure their views are fully understood before any decisions are made.

“Since any potential changes to our collection service could impact every household on Anglesey, I would urge all residents to have their say.”

Information about the consultation will be published in due course via the following link: https://www.anglesey.gov.wales/recycling-consultation-2026

It will also include a number of drop-in sessions at the island’s libraries.