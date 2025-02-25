Public consultation launched about plans to connect energy parks to national electricity grid

Paul Rogers, local democracy reporter

People in North Shropshire and Powys are being invited to have their say about plans to connect energy parks to the national electricity network.

Green GEN Cymru’s proposal includes a new 132kV substation near Cefn Coch, Powys, a 4.8km section of underground cable and sealing and compound that will go through the proposed Llyn Lort Energy Park in Mid Wales, and a 45k overheard line and a switching station to connect to the network near Lower Frankton in Shropshire.

Add capacity

The firm says the new connection is needed to add capacity to the local network, and address the climate emergency by providing the necessary infrasdtructure to connect green energy to the grid.

“It can add resilience to the local network helping to pave the way for the rollout of green heating and electric vehicles,” said a spokesperson for Green GEN Cymru.

“The design of the connection has been influenced by feedback from local communities and stakeholders to our first consultation in 2023 along with environmental assessment.”

3D model

The pylons will have an average height of 28.5m, which the firm says are the smallest available to carry the amount of power being generated.

“To facilitate our connection request, National Grid Electricity Transmission will be developing its own proposals for a 400kV substation in the Lower Frankton area, which will connect to our proposed 132kV switching station,” added the spokesperson.

A 3D model of the plans, as well as an interactive map of where each proposed pylon could be, will be available for people to view at the following consultation events:

West Felton Village Hall – 2pm to 7pm on Thursday, February 27

Hordley & Bagley Village Hall – 2pm to 7pm on Friday, February 28

Llanymynech Village Hall – 10am to 3pm on Saturday, March 1

Llanfair Caerinion Public Hall and Institute – 2pm to 7pm on Thursday, March 6

Llansantffraid Community Centre – 2pm to 7pm on Friday, March 7

Meifod Village Hall Community Centre – 10am to 4pm on Saturday, March 8

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: “Local people must be listened to when it comes to major projects like the Vyrnwy Frankton plan.

“Now is your chance to influence the route so I strongly encourage everyone affected by these plans to have their say and contribute to the consultation.

“It is welcome that some feedback has been incorporated into the updated plans but I still believe that the route should be put underground in areas of sensitivity such as when it directly impacts on homes and businesses.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

