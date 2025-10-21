Public consultation launched on extending city centre protection order

A public consultation has been launched to gauge feedback on plans to extend a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) covering Bangor city centre for another three years.

The order, introduced in 2019 and managed by Cyngor Gwynedd’s Community Safety Service, gives police additional powers to tackle nuisance and anti-social behaviour in the city centre. Its aim is to improve safety and quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors.

The council has launched a consultation on whether to keep the order in place until 2028.

Full details, including a map of the area covered, are available on the Cyngor Gwynedd website, where members of the public can also submit their views.

Local county and city councillors are also being asked for their input.

The order is designed to address specific problems, including:

Behaviour likely to cause disturbance, intimidation, nuisance or distress

Being intoxicated due to alcohol or drug use

Drinking alcohol after being asked by police to stop

Loitering or performing for money within 10 metres of a cash machine

Signs are displayed around Bangor to inform people of the restrictions.

Councillor Dilwyn Morgan, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety, stressed that Bangor remains a safe city, with anti-social behaviour caused by a minority.

“As a Council, we work closely with partners from North Wales Police and the wider community to tackle anti-social behaviour, and the PSPO has been a key tool to help us do that,” he said.

“The purpose of the order is to make it easier for authorities to tackle the small minority of people involved in anti-social behaviour, ensuring our communities remain safe, open and vibrant.”

Street drinking

Chief Inspector Stephen Pawson of North Wales Police backed the extension, saying the PSPO had already helped reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour and street drinking since its introduction.

“However, a recent community survey highlighted that ASB-related incidents remain a concern,” he said. “The PSPO remains an essential tool at our disposal to continue this work for the benefit of residents and businesses.”

The consultation is open until Monday 3 November. Views can be submitted via the council’s website at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/HaveYourSay, by email to [email protected], by phone on 01766 771000, or by writing to Community Safety Consultation, Cyngor Gwynedd, Stryd y Jêl, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, LL55 1SH.