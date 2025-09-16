Public consultation launched on future of Dee Estuary cockle fishery

In preparation for an application for a new Regulating Order, local communities, gathered and stakeholders are being asked for their views on the Dee Estuary cockle fishery.

The current Order, introduced in 2008 and due to expire in 2028, has helped transform the Dee Estuary into one of the most sustainable cockle fisheries in the UK. The new Order aims to build on this success and ensure the fishery remains well-managed, resilient, and beneficial for people and nature alike.

The consultation is being run by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and the North Western Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NWIFCA).

Coordination

The cross-border nature of the Dee Estuary cockle fishery presents challenges for effective management, coordination, and enforcement. A new Order would establish the legal framework necessary to support sustainable harvesting practices, safeguard sensitive estuarine habitats, and ensure fair and equitable access for licensed gatherers across jurisdictions.

NRW and NWIFCA are combining their experience to provide consistent regulation, effective enforcement, and open engagement with all those who rely on or care about the estuary. This collaborative approach will help ensure the fishery reflects both local needs and national priorities.

The proposed new Order will safeguard cockle stocks and estuary habitats, ensure continued fair and sustainable access for gatherers now and in the future, deliver long-term benefits for local communities and wildlife.

‘Success story’

Stuart Thomas, Marine Sustainable Management Team Leader for NRW, said: “The Dee Estuary cockle fishery is a real success story for sustainable management. We want to make sure that success continues for future generations.

“This new Regulating Order will help us protect the environment, support local livelihoods, and ensure the fishery remains as resilient as possible in the face of change.

“Whether you’re a licensed or prospective gatherer, a local resident, or involved in marine or environmental work, we want to hear your views. Your views will help shape a sustainable future for the Dee Estuary cockle fishery.”

Mark Taylor, NWIFCA’s CEO, said: “A new Regulating Order is the best way to ensure effective, consistent management of the Dee Estuary cockle fishery across both sides of the border.

“Pooling the expertise of NRW and NWIFCA will help secure the long-term sustainability of the fishery. However, for it to succeed, the new Order needs to factor in the views of the fishery’s various stakeholders.

“That’s why it’s important for those with an opinion on how best to manage the Dee Estuary cockle fishery to have a chance to have their voice heard.”

The first survey can be found here in English and here in Welsh. For more information, visit NRW’s site here.