Public consultation launched on future of nationally important fishery

Nation.Cymru staff

A public consultation has been launched on plans to safeguard the future of one of the UK’s best-managed cockle fisheries.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and the North Western Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NWIFCA) are seeking views on proposals for a new Regulating Order for the Dee Estuary cockle fishery, which straddles the north Wales and north-west England coast.

The existing order, introduced in 2008, expires in June 2028 and is credited with transforming the fishery into one of the most sustainably managed of its kind in the UK.

NRW and NWIFCA say a replacement order is needed to protect the fishery from overharvesting, safeguard habitats and ensure the environmental, social and economic benefits of the fishery continue for future generations.

NRW said a replacement order would build on that success by providing the legal framework needed to support sustainable harvesting, protect habitats and ensure fair access to the fishery while continuing to benefit cockle gatherers, local communities and the environment.

A series of stakeholder engagement events will be held during August to gather feedback on the proposals.

The sessions will take place in:

August 6 – Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria

August 12 – Greenfield, Flintshire

August 19 – Wallasey, Merseyside

August 26 – Llanelli, Carmarthenshire

Stuart Thomas, NRW’s team leader for marine sustainable management, said: “The Dee Estuary cockle fishery is recognised as one of the best-managed fisheries of its kind in the UK.

“We encourage anyone with an interest in the fishery to take part in these engagement sessions and help shape proposals that will support its long-term sustainability and benefits for both people and nature.”

Mark Taylor, chief executive of NWIFCA, said: “North Western IFCA encourages everyone with an interest in the Dee Estuary cockle fishery to come along to one of these events and share their views.

“Your feedback will help NWIFCA and NRW develop effective, sustainable management of the fishery under the proposed new Regulating Order.”

People wishing to attend are asked to book in advance through the NWIFCA office on 01524 727970 or y email at [email protected]. Sessions are available by pre-booked appointment only, with 45-minute slots available on the hour from 10:00am.

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