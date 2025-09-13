Public consultation launches on Penyrenglyn coal tip risk management works

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has launched a pre-application consultation for proposed drainage works at the disused coal tip in Penyrenglyn, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

The coal tip is classified as a Category D tip, one of the highest risk categories, and currently lacks a formal drainage system. The works aim to reduce the risk of landslides by installing a network of drains across the tip to manage water infiltration.

As part of the consultation, NRW is inviting residents, stakeholders, and interested organisations to review the draft proposals and share their views.

Feedback gathered during this stage will help shape the final design before a formal planning application is submitted to Rhondda Cynon Taf Council.

Drop-in sessions

NRW will host a public drop-in session to speak to the community directly about the plans on Monday 22 September 2025, 3:00pm – 7:00pm at Penyrenglyn Project / Valleys Kids Hall on Corbett Street, Penyrenglyn, CF42 5ET.

People will be able to view draft plans, speak with the project team, and ask questions about the proposed works.

Jak Canham, Project Manager for NRW, said:

“Recent landslides across south Wales have shown just how vital it is to ensure disused coal tips are safe.

“The proposed drainage works at Penyrenglyn are a proactive step to reduce this risk and improve long-term safety for the community.

“We encourage residents and other stakeholders to take part in the consultation and attend the drop-in session to learn more and share their views before we submit a formal application.”

The consultation is open from Thursday 11 September 2025 until Thursday 9 October 2025, and full details of the plans and how to respond are on the Penyrenglyn Coal Tip Risk Management page.