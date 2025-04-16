Public consultation on the future of two forests gets underway

A public consultation has been launched into the future management of two forest in the Cambrian Mountains.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is inviting local communities, businesses, and stakeholders to share their views on plans for Myherin and Tarenig forest, which cover an area of 4,787 hectares.

NRW’s draft Forest Resource Plan aims to ensure a balanced approach to forest management, focusing on protecting wildlife, supporting local economies, sustaining timber production, and providing public access to green spaces.

Biodiversity

Rob Marsh, Senior Forest Planning Officer, for NRW said: “The forests of Myherin and Tarenig are vital for biodiversity, the economy, and local communities.

“This consultation is an opportunity for people to have their say on how these forests should be managed in the future.

“We encourage everyone with an interest in these woodlands to take part.”

Feedback from residents, businesses, environmental organisations, and other stakeholders will help shape the final version of the plan.

An online consultation where people can review the draft plan and submit their feedback has been launched.

Drop-in sessions

In addition, NRW will hold two drop-in sessions for those who wish to learn more, ask questions, and speak directly with NRW officers.

These sessions will take place on 1 May at Llangurig Community Centre and 2 May at Mynach Community Centre, Devils Bridge.

The consultation is open until 16 May 2025 and all documents, including the survey, maps, and key information, can be accessed online here.

