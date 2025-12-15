Public consultation over plans for popular park

Lewis Smith – Local democracy reporter

The public has been asked to share their views and opinions on plans to regenerate a local park said to be one of south Wales’ most loved green spaces.

Briton Ferry’s Jersey Park in Neath Port Talbot is described by the local town council as being an “exceptionally well-preserved urban public park” which was first opened in 1925.

Located off Ynysmaerdy Road it contains pictureque gardens and woodlands, and is close to a number of sporting facilities such as bowling greens, cricket and football pitches.

The community survey comes from the Friends of Jersey Park, a local group who promote the conservation of the local attraction, as part of plans to create a new Masterplan for the site.

The group will aim to to find out what people value most about the park, what ways they use it and what improvements they would like to see made there in the coming years.

Alison Beck who is secretary and trustee of the Friends of Jersey Park said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for everyone in Briton Ferry to have their say on how Jersey Park can grow and flourish.

“Your views will help us make the park even more welcoming, accessible, and enjoyable for generations to come.”

The project has been funded by Neath Port Talbot Council’s Heritage, Tourism, Culture and Events Fund, which is supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The consultation will now be open until the end of December 2025, and includes an online survey along with paper copies which are available at Briton Ferry Library on Neath Road.

To see the online questionnaire go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JerseyPark.