Public consultation starts on future management of local Welsh forests

People who live in, work in, or enjoy visiting valleys between two south Wales towns are being invited to help shape the future management of their local forests.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has launched a public consultation on the Gethin, Merthyr Vale and Allen’s Estate Forest Resource Plan, which will run until 17 April 2026.

NRW is responsible for the sustainable management of the Welsh Government Woodland Estate and reviews the long‑term management plans for each forest area every 10 years.

These are brought together into a revised Forest Resource Plan (FRP), which sets out a long‑term vision for the woodlands and guides 10–25‑year programmes of work to improve their resilience, biodiversity, habitats, and recreational value.

Covering approximately 1,365 hectares, the Gethin, Merthyr Vale and Allen’s Estate FRP includes around five woodlands located across Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council and Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council.

The forests run through steep‑sided valleys stretching from Merthyr Tydfil in the north, through Aberfan, Troed-y-rhiw, Mountain Ash and Abercynon, towards Treharris in the south — sitting largely between the River Taff to the east and River Cynon to the west, within the wider Taff catchment.

The plan area delivers a wide range of public benefits, including: valuable recreation opportunities, including BikePark Wales in Gethin Forest; habitat restoration, including ancient woodland restoration, grassland habitat creation, and work to support Great Crested Newt populations; landscape, climate resilience and biodiversity improvements; and sustainable timber production.

As part of the consultation, NRW will hold two public drop‑in events, giving people the opportunity to meet NRW staff, ask questions and view the draft plan.

The first will take places on the 24 March, between 2pm–5:30pm at Mountain Ash Library, Canolfan Pennar, Oxford Street, Mountain Ash, CF45 3HD.

The second on the 26 March, between 2:30pm–6:30pm at The Willows Centre, Bridge Street, Troed‑y‑rhiw, CF48 4DX.

Laura McLoughlin, Senior Forest Planning Officer for NRW, said: “Our forests play a vital role in supporting wildlife, improving biodiversity and offering places for people to enjoy walking, cycling and connecting with nature.

“They also help us tackle the climate and nature emergencies while providing sustainable timber and supporting local livelihoods.

“We want to ensure that the communities who live alongside these forests, and the people who visit them, have the chance to shape how they are managed for the future.”

People can read the draft Forest Resource Plan in full and have their say via NRW’s online consultation page.

Anyone unable to access the information online can request a hard copy by emailing [email protected] or phoning 03000 65 3000.