Public could be banned from buying noisiest fireworks under proposals

Josie Clarke, Press Association Consumer Affairs Correspondent

The public could be restricted from buying the noisiest fireworks following concerns about their effect on communities and animals, the Government has said.

Launching a consultation on fireworks, consumer protection minister Kate Dearden said millions of people enjoyed them responsibly as part of cultural, religious and community celebrations.

However, she said she was also aware of concerns raised by charities, parliamentarians and members of the public about the impact of fireworks.

Ms Dearden said in her statement: “Many people have been in touch with me to share their own experience of how fireworks have affected them, their family, their animals, or their wider community.

“I am grateful to them for taking the time to set out their concerns.

“These accounts add valuable context alongside the data provided by local authorities, emergency services, animal welfare organisations and the fireworks industry.”

The consultation proposes reforms to existing fireworks legislation, with a focus on noise from non-professional fireworks displays and the contribution of fireworks to antisocial behaviour, “whilst continuing to allow people to enjoy fireworks safely and responsibly, including as part of important community and cultural celebrations”.

The consultation will consider evidence and views on proposals to restrict the availability of the noisiest fireworks to the general public, with louder products only available to professional users.

Other proposals would extend the list of banned pyrotechnic products and review the regulations for fireworks and pyrotechnic products currently classified as lower risk.

Ms Dearden said the responses and evidence gathered would be used to refine the proposals, “making sure that we keep public safety, and the impact on people, animals and property, central to this work”.

Commenting on the launch of a UK Government consultation into the use of loud fireworks outside of organised displays, David Bowles OBE, Head of Public Affairs at the RSPCA, said: “We are thrilled by this major step forward from the UK Government. We now urge pet owners and animal lovers across England and Wales to act now and give their voice to this consultation and help ensure safer and more responsible use of fireworks.

“For too long now, pets, horses, wildlife and farmed animals have been deeply affected by the impact of fireworks and the lack of regulation – including from DIY and impromptu displays.

“Animals such as dogs and horses can suffer from tinnitus, hearing loss and long-term hearing damage caused by fireworks, while all animals can experience stress and fear – which has in some instances lead to injury and even death. Similarly, livestock and other animals living outdoors often try to escape the bangs out of fear, sometimes injuring themselves in the process, and the consequences can be devastating.

“We’ve known for some time that the public support restrictions – 66% of pet owners* found backyard fireworks displays to be a major concern – but regulation has lagged behind for too long, so this is a really positive step forward.

“The RSPCA has long-campaigned for better restrictions on fireworks; calling for more responsible use and equipping animal owners to be prepared. From partnering with Classic FM on an annual calming ‘Pet Classic’ radio programme on Bonfire Night, to releasing toolkits encouraging communities to be understanding ‘Kind Sparks’ in their own neighbourhoods, we have been making progress in working within communities to keep animals safe. The RSPCA is a proud member of the Fireworks Impact Coalition of 19 organisations, representing a wide range of human and animal organisations, whose service users can be adversely affected by fireworks. This campaign has never been about spoiling people’s fun, but only ever about protecting animals, together – and this new UK Government consultation has the potential to be a game changer for animals.

“We now have an amazing opportunity to give animals a voice by rallying all those who care about animals to respond to the consultation and show their support for these long-awaited restrictions, and a better world for every kind.”

The consultation will run for 12 weeks.

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