Nation.Cymru staff

Public Health Wales has apologised after a problem with its postal sexual health service meant some people may have wrongly believed they had tested negative for hepatitis B infection.

The issue was identified in September during a review of the Sexual Health Test and Post Service, following feedback from a user. Public Health Wales said a small number of people had been able to order tests online that were intended to be available only under clinical supervision.

The tests checked whether people had immunity to hepatitis B. A negative result from that test could not tell them whether they had the infection, but Public Health Wales said some users might have interpreted it that way.

Some people also had their kidney function tested without being told in advance. Those results were neither sent directly to them nor shared with their health board.

Public Health Wales removed the affected tests from its public ordering platform when it identified the problem in September. It said it was contacting those affected directly and that anyone who did not hear from the service did not need to take action over the incident.

The service handles nearly 100,000 test requests a year. Public Health Wales said the incident affected a very small proportion of those requests. Its statement did not give an exact figure or say how long the tests had been available through the public platform.

Dr Giri Shankar, director of health protection at Public Health Wales, said: “We recognise that for some people, this incident could have had a significant impact on their lives, and we do not underestimate how serious that is.”

He said the service remained available and HIV testing was unaffected by the incident.

In March, Public Health Wales disclosed a separate issue in which some people living with HIV who requested a hepatitis C test through the postal service were not tested for it. The agency said at the time that it had fixed the technical problem and commissioned an independent review. Public Health Wales

Anyone seeking sexual health advice or testing can contact their local clinic or find more information on the Public Health Wales sexual health pages. Public Health Wales