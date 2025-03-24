Public Health Wales commits to tackling rise of TB

Public Health Wales (PHW) is calling for greater awareness of the signs and symptoms of TB amid a rise of cases across Wales, which it says pose a “serious pubic health concern.”

According to the latest Tuberculosis in Wales Annual Report, there has been an increase in TB cases in Wales from 84 in 2023 to 95 in 2024, increasing the incidence rate from 2.7 to 3.0 per 100,000 people.

PHW is urging individuals to seek medical help if they experience a persistent cough lasting more than three weeks, night sweats, unexplained weight loss, or a high temperature.

Elimination

PHW intends to stem the spread of TB By working with partners to improve prevention strategies, access to early diagnosis, and timely treatment.

A strategic screening programme is in development, along with targeted screening and treatment activities which will focus on the most at-risk communities.

Additionally, PHW will host its first Wales World TB Day Symposium between 9 and 4pm, at 2 Capital Quarter, Cardiff. The event seeks to bring together healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers, and patients to drive progress in TB prevention efforts.

The World Health Organization’s theme for World TB Day 2025, ‘Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver’, calls for urgent action and accountability. While TB is preventable, treatable, and curable, public health organisations are clear that it continues to pose a serious public health challenge.

TB disproportionately affects underserved communities, including those experiencing homelessness, migration, substance misuse, or imprisonment. PHW states that addressing these health inequalities is essential to eliminating TB.

Significant challenge

Lizzy, a 38-year-old lecturer, battled TB over the past year. Initially misdiagnosed with chest infections, she faced months of extreme fatigue, a persistent cough, and difficulty breathing before finally receiving a TB diagnosis. After a difficult 15-month treatment journey, she is now TB-free.

She said: “I was shocked but relieved when I finally had an answer. The treatment was tough, I lost weight, felt constantly exhausted, and had to take time off work. It affected my personal and professional life, the experience was traumatic, but I was lucky to have access to fantastic care and support.

‘Many people aren’t aware that TB can remain dormant for years before becoming active. It’s crucial that people recognize the symptoms and seek help early.”

Professor Meng Khaw, National Director of Health Protection and Screening Services at PHW, said: “TB is still present in our communities, and it remains a significant health challenge.

‘The increase in TB cases in Wales, highlights the urgent need for strengthened prevention strategies and improved access to early diagnosis. By ensuring people receive timely treatment, we can protect our communities from this serious but preventable disease.

Action

‘Wales’ commitment to TB elimination is stronger than ever. The Wales World TB Day Symposium is a key opportunity to raise awareness and highlight the action in our fight to eliminate TB.”

Tabitha Kavoi, Consultant in Health Protection and TB lead at PHW, said:

“Early diagnosis and prompt treatment are crucial in stopping the spread of the TB. If you experience symptoms such as a persistent cough lasting over three weeks, night sweats, unexplained weight loss, or fever, seek medical advice immediately.

‘By raising awareness, improving early diagnosis, and ensuring equitable access to treatment, we can move closer to eliminating TB in Wales.

‘The World TB Day Symposium is an opportunity to unite healthcare professionals, policymakers, and communities in our shared commitment to a TB-free future in Wales.”

Despite the reported increase, Wales continues to have the lowest TB rate in the UK, 2.7 per 100,000 in 2023, compared to the UK-wide average of 7.8 per 100,000. Wales remains a low-incidence country, but PHW states proactive action is needed to prevent further increases.

For more information on TB, visit the NHS 111 Wales website here.

