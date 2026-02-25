Public Health Wales issues apology for ‘operational issues’ affecting its Sexual Health Test and Post Service

Public Health Wales (PHW) has apologised after identifying a series of operational issues affecting its Sexual Health Test and Post Service, including failures in safeguarding procedures and weaknesses in data handling processes.

The problems were uncovered during an internal review, with officials saying immediate corrective action was taken once concerns emerged late last year.

PHW said the safeguarding processes used for people accessing the online and community-based testing service were “not effective” and did not meet required legislative standards. As a result, safeguarding information was incorrectly reported to health boards instead of being referred to local authorities.

The organisation said the issue was identified in November and December 2025, prompting an urgent risk assessment to determine whether the service could safely continue.

Officials confirmed that internal safeguarding procedures have since been revised to ensure appropriate referrals are made under the correct legal framework.

A review of previous cases is now underway to identify individuals who may not have been safeguarded properly.

Where necessary, Public Health Wales said cases are being referred to the relevant local authority for management and support.

The public body has also launched a broader evaluation of the Sexual Health Test and Post Service, focusing on process improvements, quality assurance and changes to its digital platform.

A new online safeguarding mechanism has already been introduced for younger users.

Alongside safeguarding concerns, Public Health Wales acknowledged issues relating to the handling of personal data.

The organisation said the data handling problems were “mainly internal administrative issues”.

Test results

In some cases, test results were sent to the wrong health board, although Public Health Wales stressed that all information remained within NHS systems.

The incidents have been reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), and updated data handling procedures have been implemented to reduce the risk of recurrence.

Public Health Wales also confirmed that a small number of people received incorrect test results, while others experienced delays in receiving results or referrals.

It said any incorrect results were amended immediately, with affected individuals informed directly and offered appropriate follow-up care. Delayed results and referrals were also issued as quickly as possible once identified.

Review

Professor Fu-Meng Khaw, National Director of Health Protection and Screening Services and Medical Director at Public Health Wales, said: “I would like to sincerely apologise to anyone who has been affected by these issues.

“Please be assured that as soon as these issues were identified, we acted immediately to put things right.

“Our services remain here for you whether you need a confidential sexual health test sent to your home, access to condoms, or advice on any sexual health concerns — our teams are here to support you.

“We will be commissioning a full independent external review into these issues. We are committed to learning from this experience and understanding exactly what went wrong, so we can improve the quality of the service.”

Each year, the Sexual Health Test and Post Service processes nearly 100,000 requests for home testing kits.

Public Health Wales said anyone who has used the service and has not been contacted about incorrect or delayed results does not need to take further action.

A dedicated helpline has been established for those with concerns. The number — 0800 0352 877 — is available from 8am to 8pm on weekdays and 9am to 4pm at weekends.