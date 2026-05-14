Public Health Wales supporting residents linked to hantavirus outbreak

Nation.Cymru staff

Public Health Wales says it is supporting a “small number” of Welsh residents linked with the hantavirus outbreak.

The national public health agency confirmed on Thursday (May 14) it is working with the Welsh Government and several other UK agencies to co-ordinate a response to the outbreak after cruise ship passengers were asked to isolate for 45 days after retuning home.

A spokesperson for Public Health Wales said: “Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones and all those affected by the hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship.

“Public Health Wales is working with Welsh Government, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Welsh health boards and local authorities to respond to the outbreak and to take appropriate action.

“We are supporting a small number of Welsh residents linked with the hantavirus outbreak.

“Individuals will receive regular precautionary testing and a daily assessment for the duration of their self-isolation.

“While hantavirus is a serious infection, it is not spread through everyday social contact like going to public spaces, shops, workplaces, or schools.

“In the rare instances where a person has caught the infection from another person, they have had close and prolonged contact with the individual who has been infected with hantavirus.

“All the Welsh residents are well and not showing symptoms. If any of them display symptoms of hantavirus, there are robust arrangements in place to ensure they are given urgent medical attention.

“There are currently no known cases of hantavirus in Wales and the risk to the general public is very low.”

It comes after passengers from the MV Hondius were quarantined at Arrowe Park in the Wirral on Sunday pending checks by specialists.

The UKHSA praised the “incredible demonstration of international efforts to contain the outbreak”

They added that a medic on Ascension Island in the South Atlantic has developed symptoms but had tested negative.

Further tests are being carried out to “establish whether this is an unrelated illness”.

On Tuesday it was announced that 10 Britons from South Atlantic islands connected to the cruise ship outbreak were to be brought to the UK in case they develop the illness.

The group, thought to be residents of the UK overseas territories of St Helena and Ascension, are being “brought to the UK to complete their self-isolation as a precautionary measure”, the UKHSA said.

Professor Robin May, chief scientific officer at the UKHSA, said: “Our teams are working closely with FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) colleagues and leaders on Ascension Island to repatriate British nationals who are currently isolating on the island.

“Testing is under way to confirm the cause of illness for the person displaying symptoms and we will take all necessary action to support this person and the wider island population whilst continuing to protect public health in England and UK overseas territories.

“Once again I must commend those who have co-operated so selflessly with the isolation arrangements at Arrowe Park, and we are pleased that they will now begin to return home to isolate after a very unsettling period for all involved.

“Thanks also to the NHS and UKHSA colleagues caring for them throughout their time there.

“Together this has been an incredible demonstration of international efforts to contain the outbreak.

“Our priority remains to ensure everyone is safe and well supported, wherever they complete their isolation, and our teams will continue to work closely with all of those affected by this outbreak.”