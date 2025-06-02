Public Health Wales urges eligible people to come forward for their COVID-19 spring vaccination

Public Health Wales is urging eligible people in Wales to have their free COVID-19 spring vaccination to protect them against serious illness.

Health experts in Public Health Wales are reminding those eligible that COVID-19 is not just a winter illness and has not gone away. The virus can still pose a serious health risk, especially for those most as risk such as older adults and people with a weakened immune system.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) from last spring’s programme showed that individuals who received a vaccine were around 45 per cent less likely to be admitted to hospital with COVID-19 from two weeks post-vaccination, compared to those who remained unvaccinated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that COVID-19 vaccines have saved more than 1.4 million lives in the WHO European Region since the vaccines were introduced in December 2020.

Advice

Following the advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), in Wales the COVID-19 spring vaccination is being offered to:

· People aged 75 years and over

· Residents in a care homes for older adults

· Individuals aged 6 months and over who have a weakened immune system because of a health condition or medical treatment

Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, said: “Even if you’ve had the COVID-19 vaccine before, strains of viruses change, and protection from vaccines can reduce over time.

“That’s why it is important for those who are most at risk to extend their protection by getting the latest vaccine that is offered.”

‘Seriously ill’

He continued: “The chance of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19 is greatly reduced by vaccination. Getting the vaccine when offered is still one of the best ways of protecting yourselves.”

The COVID-19 spring vaccination programme is running until the end of June. Those who are eligible for the vaccination are being sent an invitation by their local health board.

Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Professor Isabel Oliver, said: “COVID-19 is still present in our communities and continues to pose a health risk especially to the most vulnerable people.

“The spring vaccination programme provides vital protection, and I strongly encourage all eligible people to come forward for their free COVID-19 spring vaccination, which is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself from severe illness.”

For more information about where to get the COVID-19 spring booster, visit the Public Health Wales site here.

