Public Health Wales urges over-65s to get flu jab as virus spreads earlier than usual

Health chiefs are urging people in vulnerable groups, including older people and care home residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible after surveillance data confirmed flu is circulating earlier than usual across the country.

The latest figures from GPs, hospitals and confirmed outbreaks reveal that influenza activity is already increasing, signalling that this year’s flu season has begun around a month earlier than normal.

Typically, flu levels start to rise in late November or early December.

Although flu levels currently remain low, experts expect cases to rise rapidly in the coming weeks. Public Health Wales has warned that an early start to the season could lead to higher infection rates and greater pressure on NHS services this winter.

Protection

Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme (VPDP) at Public Health Wales, said: “Flu is now circulating across Wales and we’re seeing signs that this year’s season has started earlier than usual.

“Although it’s an early start, there is still time to get your flu vaccine before we reach the peak of circulation. The flu vaccine is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself against the three main strains that circulate each year.”

Dr Johnson said the main virus currently detected is influenza A(H3), which has historically caused higher illness levels and outbreaks among older adults and in residential care homes. Smaller numbers of influenza A(H1) are also being reported, which can affect children, pregnant women and people with long-term health conditions more severely.

Eligible

He added that people should take up all winter vaccinations they are eligible for, including COVID-19 and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) jabs, to reduce their risk of serious illness.

“Together, these vaccines provide the best protection against the viruses that put many people in hospital and place pressure on NHS resources each winter,” he said.

The annual flu vaccine is free on the NHS for those most at risk, including people aged 65 and over, care home residents and staff, health and social care workers, carers, pregnant women, children aged two and three, and school pupils from reception to year 11.

People aged six months to 64 years with long-term health conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease are also eligible.

More information about how to get your vaccines is available here.