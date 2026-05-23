Public invited to help shape future of Welsh forest

The public is being invited to have their say on new plans aimed at improving biodiversity and climate resilience at a large mid Wales forest.

Ceri Forest in Powys covers just over 1,000 hectares and includes a main area at Sarn Hills, along with smaller woodlands such as Coed Gilfach, Fron Derw and Masons Bank.

Natural Resources Wales’ (NRW) plans to care for and improve Ceri Forest, the Forest Resource Plan (FRP), focus on improving nature and helping the forest adapt to climate change.

Setting out how the forest will be managed in the future, the FRP aims to create a healthier, more natural and more resilient woodland.

Proposed changes will include increasing the number of native broadleaf trees and restoring ancient woodland areas.

These areas are home to rare plants and wildlife, and will be carefully managed to return them to a more natural state over time.

Rob Marsh, Forest Resources Planner for NRW, said: “This plan is about creating a forest that is better for wildlife, people and better prepared for the future.

“By increasing the number of native trees and improving habitats, we can help protect this special place while still producing sustainable timber.

“These changes will happen over time, but they will make a real difference for future generations.

“I encourage people to view the draft plan online and have your say in our consultation.”

Trees will continue to be managed for sustainable timber, while steps are taken to deal with disease and the impacts of climate change by increasing the mix of tree species. More broadleaf woodland will also be established along rivers to help nature and reduce flood risk.

Visitors to Ceri Forest are also expected to benefit from the management plan, and NRW “will ensure the forest remains a safe and enjoyable place for walking and exploring.”

The forest will also become part of the National Forest for Wales, helping to link green spaces across the country.

The Forest Resource Plan consultation is open Friday, 22 May to Wednesday, 24 June. To view draft maps and plans, and to have your say, visit the online consultation here.