Public invited to help shape south Wales forest’s future

The public is being invited to help shape the future of one of south Wales’ best-known forests, with new proposals setting out how its woodland, wildlife and popular mountain biking trails could be managed over the next decade.

Natural Resources Wales has launched a consultation on the future management of Afan Forest, as outline in the draft Forest Resource Plan (FRP).

The FRP covers the Afan, Pelenna, Corrwg and Drysiog catchments, and sets out proposals to help create a “more resilient and diverse forest landscape”.

The regulator proposes balancing sustainable timber production with nature recovery, climate resilience and recreation in its plan to manage Afan Forest over the next 10 years,

The plan also includes proposals on increasing woodland diversity, improving ecological connectivity, restoring areas of peatland and ancient woodland, managing invasive species, enhancing river habitats and protecting water and soil resources.

It recognises the forest’s “important role” in supporting local communities and businesses, providing sustainable timber and maintaining Afan’s nationally significant recreation offer, including its mountain bike trail network.

The consultation will run from 1 to 30 November and a public drop-in session will be held on 11 November to provide further information and allow people to share their views.

Members of the project team will be available throughout the session, which will take place from 1pm to 7pm, at The Boardroom, Afan Visitor Centre, Cynonville, Port Talbot, SA13 3HG, to answer questions and discuss the proposals.

Andrew Hood, Senior Forest Planning Officer of NRW, said: “Afan Forest is an important environmental and recreational asset for south Wales and this consultation provides opportunity for local communities, visitiors and businesses to help shape its future.

“Their knowledge and feedback will help ensure the final plan reflects the needs of those who use, enjoy and value the forest, while helping us create a more resilient forest landscape for future generations.”

The consultation and related documents are available online here. Any questions can be sent to [email protected].