Public invited to help shape the future of Gwydir Forest

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is inviting people to share their views on how it plans to manage Gwydir Forest over the next decade.

NRW – which manages the Welsh Government Woodland Estate across Wales – has developed a draft 10-year management plan for the Gwydyr North Forest Resource Plan (FRP) area.

The plan focuses on restoring ancient woodland, increasing the planting of native broadleaved trees, improving biodiversity and habitat connectivity, boosting climate resilience, enhancing water quality, and creating more opportunities for recreation and well-being.

Proposal

The Gwydyr North FRP covers approximately 3380 hectares, stretching from Dolgarrog in the North to the Lledr Valley in the South of the area.

People can read the full proposal and submit their feedback via NRW’s online consultation platform, helping to shape the final version of the plan.

To support the consultation, NRW will host two public drop-in sessions where visitors can learn more, ask questions, and speak directly with NRW officers:

Tuesday 16 September, 2–7pm – NRW Office, Gwydyr Uchaf, Llanrwst, Conwy, LL26 0PN

– NRW Office, Gwydyr Uchaf, Llanrwst, Conwy, LL26 0PN Thursday 18 September, 2–7pm – Betws y Coed Memorial Hall, Mill Street, Betws y Coed, LL24 0BB

‘Unique character’

Mike Indeka, Senior Forest Resource Planning Officer for NRW, said: “Gwydir Forest is a special place, rich in history and natural beauty.

“This plan sets out how we’ll protect and enhance its unique character while making it more resilient to climate change and more accessible for people and wildlife. We want to hear from everyone who cares about the forest – your views will help shape its future.”

The consultation will run from 1 September to 3 October 2025