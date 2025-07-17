Public meeting called to discuss cuts to train services in north Wales

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

An MS has organised a public meeting to discuss cut to a north Wales train line, described as a ‘vital link’.

The meeting will take place with local politicians receiving complaints about the Cambrian Coast line, which serves communities across Gwynedd, Dwyfor Meirionnydd and Montgomeryshire.

They say workers, students and families find it difficult to access colleges, employment, shops and leisure activities, and said changes were affecting businesses and the local tourism economy.

The Cambrian Railway spans 120 miles of unspoilt natural beauty and is one of the most scenic routes in Britain.

Coastal and mountain views

The main line, which starts in Shrewsbury, crosses the border to merge into the Cambrian Coast Line offering spectacular coastal and mountain views in Wales.

Organised by the Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor, the meeting is being held at 7pm at the Neuadd Pendre, Tywyn, on Thursday, July 31.

It will also be attended by the Welsh Government, Network Rail and rail operator, Transport for Wales, and Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts.

Mr ap Gwynfor says he continues to get complaints from constituents and businesses and it is hoped the meeting will give locals the opportunity to question those responsible for the line’s future.

Transport for Wales said it “welcomed” the opportunity to engage and listen to feedback, and said it would be “strengthening services” in anticipation of summer visitors.

Economy

Mr ap Gwynfor said timetable changes continued to have “a significant detrimental impact” on the economy of the Cambrian coast, from Machynlleth up to Pwllheli.

He said: “I still receive numerous messages from businesses who find footfall has decreased and have lost income, not to mention rail users inconvenienced by a failure to run an effective train service.

“I have called this meeting to provide local people and rail users with an opportunity to raise their concerns directly with both Network Rail and Transport for Wales.

“People living and working in northwest and mid Wales might justifiably conclude that these areas are disproportionally disadvantaged when it comes to accessing a reliable train service.

“Those involved in rubber stamping these cuts need to hear firsthand how decisions taken centrally are impacting the day to day lives of communities and businesses along the Cambrian Coast.”

He encouraged anyone impacted by cuts to attend and “have their say”.

‘Dissatisfaction’

Cyngor Gwynedd Councillor for Gogledd Pwllheli Elin Hywel was grateful for the meeting, saying it gave the communities which “sustain” the Cambrian Coast Line, “an opportunity to voice their increasing dissatisfaction over a failure to provide a satisfactory service”.

“This failure is having a direct impact on communities that have relied on the railway since 1855, “she said.

“The Cambrian Coast Line is one of the most scenic and enjoyable train journeys in the world, with unparalleled views of Eryri and the coastline. But there is more to the Cambrian Coast than scenery.

“The railway is a vital transport link for workers, students, and families not to mention supporting the local tourism economy. Communities along the Cambrian Coast demand better.”

Powys County Councillor Cllr Elwyn Vaughan added it was a “vital link” for Gwynedd and Montgomeryshire residents and “imperative that a consistent quality service continued”.

A Transport for Wales spokesperson said: “The Cambrian Coast Line is an important part of the Transport for Wales network, ensuring access to the rural communities of Gwynedd for leisure, tourism and education.

“Transport for Wales engages with communities across the length of the line, in addition to working with the Cambrian Railway Partnership, and as we enter the summer season, we will be strengthening services to accommodate expected numbers of visitors to the area.

“We look forward to engaging with the community at the meeting in Tywyn later this month to listen and welcome feedback from residents and local groups, and to also share our vision to deliver a ‘One Network, One Timetable, One Ticket’ transport network for Wales.”

TfW says it wants to integrate rail and bus times to create “a multi-modal timetable”.

It says it aims to encourage changes to a “more sustainable transport by making it more attractive to all parts of society (One Network), adopting innovations that make it easier to use (One Timetable) and making it more affordable (One Ticket)”.

