Public meeting called to discuss future of Lampeter University

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

A public meeting to discuss the future of the Lampeter university campus, after last month’s decision to end undergraduate education at the site, is to be held later this month.

Last month, Lampeter University students learned of the decision to cease to have any university education with its humanities courses transferred to Carmarthen, just days after more than 100 students and alumni took their battle to save the university to the Senedd, ending undergraduate education after almost 200 years in the town.

A petition to save the university has come close to collecting 6,000 signatures online and on paper.

September 2025

On January 23, University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) Chief Operating Officer Peter Mannion confirmed – in a letter to students – the decision to move current and future Humanities teaching and learning to the UWTSD campus in Carmarthen from September 2025, adding: “As you know, the Lampeter campus is of great importance to the University.

“We will shortly be establishing a mechanism by which we can involve stakeholders in proposing a range of economically viable, education-related activities that would bring a new, sustainable lease of life to the campus.”

Now a meeting to discuss the future of the campus site will be held on February 27, from 7pm, in the University’s Arts Hall, chaired by Elin Jones, MS.

Context

Vice-Chancellor Professor Elwen Evans KC and senior officers will present the context of the recent decision to transfer the Humanities provision to Carmarthen.

A statement from UWTSD said the intention of the meeting “is to continue the engagement to explore a range of economically viable, education-related activities that would bring a new, sustainable lease of life to the campus”.

“There is no doubt that the University’s decision to transfer its Humanities provision from Lampeter has caused great concern for us here in Ceredigion” said Elin Jones, MS, “but I welcome the opportunity to work with the University to look to the future and to find a viable solution so that we can safeguard the campus. I would encourage anyone with an interest in the future of the campus to attend”.

Prof Evans added: “The decision to move the Humanities provision was difficult but necessary in order to safeguard the discipline and protect the student experience. We have been clear that the University is not closing the Lampeter campus but is actively seeking alternative ways of delivering education-related activities that provide it with a more secure future.

“The public meeting is the next step in our engagement process, and I am keen to explore ideas and suggestions with those who are committed to the future success of the Lampeter campus and the University.”

Esther Weller, of the Lampeter Society, a group of thousands of alumni which unsuccessfully campaigned for undergraduate education to continue on the campus, said: “We appreciate the opportunity to raise our questions to the University at this open meeting. Our members are planning on attending.

“This is a significant milestone in the history of the university at Lampeter and there are several issues we will be raising at the meeting.

“We are calling for the meeting to be live streamed so that alumni across the UK who have a huge concern about the future of the campus can watch and listen to what is being said, and will be writing to the Vice Chancellor to request that.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

