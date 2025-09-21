Public meeting on drug and alcohol hospital

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

A public meeting will take place for residents concerned about plans to transform a Blind Veterans Centre into a hospital treating people addicted to drugs and alcohol.

Earlier this month, Adferiad Recovery confirmed plans to acquire the former Blind Veterans Centre in Craig-y-Don, Llandudno subject to contracts being agreed.

The Blind Veterans charity vacated the former convalescent home in the spring, and now the drug and alcohol charity want to provide a registered independent hospital, providing short-term inpatient care, creating “70 high-quality jobs”.

Adferiad Recovery has told the local democracy reporting service that patients would be searched on arrival, with those found with drugs or alcohol sent home.

Councillor Frank Bradfield said he has every confidence in the drug and alcohol charity.

A spokeswoman for Adferiad said: “Adferiad has worked closely with Blind Veterans UK to seek to retain the site as a place where healing and support can continue to be provided.

“Our experience with Change Step and the support provided to veterans through this service is a key link to the original use of the site.

“Adferiad intends to further develop the offer in Llandudno by registering the site as an Independent Hospital under Health Inspectorate Wales regulations for the provision of medical care for people who need short term inpatient care on their journey to recovery.”

Questions

She added: “We previously held a meeting with some of the local residents and elected officials and are now seeking to provide a further opportunity for people living locally to meet with us so that we can explain our proposals further and answer any questions that may arise.”

The public meeting will take place at St. Paul’s Church, Mostyn Broadway, Llandudno, at 6.30-8.30pm on Tuesday 23 September 2025.