Public pack town hall to share views over cuts to ‘lifeline’ rail service

Over three hundred people packed a public meeting in Neuadd Pendre in Tywyn on Thursday night (Thursday, July 31).

Senedd Member Mabon ap Gwynfor had been chairing a ‘question-and-answer’ session over the Cambrian Coast Railway Line.

Politicians, businesses and locals have long argued that changes to the timetable have “a significant and detrimental impact on the economy of the Cambrian coast”.

It is also considered a “vital transport link” in a rural part of Wales, and needed by locals to connect workers to jobs, patients to GPs and hospital appointments, students to colleges, and families and individuals to shops and services.

Scenic route

It has also been argued that the famously scenic coastal route which brings in many visitors over the summer, also helps to support the local tourism economy.

The meeting was sparked after ongoing concerns about cuts to services.

It offered a chance for residents and businesses from along the line to share their frustration at the withdrawal of services, the unreliability of the timetable and cancellation of services.

Speakers included Dwyfor Meirionnydd Member of Parliament Liz Saville Roberts, campaigners Barbara Fuller and Kate Day, and Bill Redfern from SARPA (Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth Railway Passenger Association).

The questions were fielded by Lee Robinson from Transport for Wales and Tomos Roberts from Network Rail.

Mr Robinson said TfW was “committed” to ensuring services met increase in users, as well as considering locals’ views.

In attendance were residents from along the Cambrian Line including Barmouth, Pwllheli, Tywyn, Harlech, Criccieth, Aberdyfi, Fairbourne, Penrhyndeudraeth and Llanaber.

Representatives were also present from Barmouth Railway Station.

‘Encouraging’

Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said it had been “encouraging” to see so many take part.

He said it was “indicative of the strength of feeling” towards improving services on the Cambrian Coast Line, “a vital community and economic link which must not be the subject of any further cuts”.

“I called the meeting to provide local people and rail users with an opportunity to raise their concerns directly with both Transport for Wales and Network Rail and it is evident that people living and working in northwest and mid Wales rightly feel that these areas are disproportionately disadvantaged when it comes to accessing a reliable train service.

“We heard directly from those whose livelihoods and day to day life have been adversely impacted by what is a failure to run an effective train service.

“From business owners to young people, the impact of downgrading services on the Cambrian Line is widespread.

“The changing of the timetable as one example continues to have a significant detrimental impact on the economy of the Cambrian coast, from Machynlleth up to Pwllheli, not to mention concerns about reliability, the conditions of travel, and the sheer inconvenience caused to passengers.”

Strength of opinion

He was also “very grateful” to local campaigners for providing a “forensically detailed” summary of the problems which highlighted the “severity” of the situation.

“The Cambrian Coast Railway is a vital transport link for workers, GP and hospital appointments, students, and families not to mention supporting the local tourism economy,” he said.

“Communities along the Cambrian Coast demand better from both Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government.

“I hope the meeting afforded railway bosses and government representatives the opportunity to garner the strength of opinion locally and why investing not cutting is the only way to safeguard the long-term future of this important line.

“The demand is clear why regular train services need to be reinstated as soon as possible.”

Attending the meeting Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at Transport for Wales said: “We would like to thank Mabon ap Gwynfor for arranging our recent meeting in Tywyn. It was a great opportunity to hear directly from residents, and the invaluable feedback we received will help us continue to improve our services.