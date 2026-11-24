Nation.Cymru Staff

Members of the public are being sought to carry out unannounced visits to police custody suites across North Wales, helping ensure that detainees are treated fairly and their rights are protected.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) for North Wales is calling for people to volunteer as Independent Custody Visitors (ICV).

ICVs are volunteers who conduct ten custody visits annually to one of the three custody suites situated in North Wales, in Caernarfon, St Asaph or Llay.

These visits are designed to ensure that the detainee’s welfare and treatment are in line with current regulations and that regular oversight is being ensured.

People who are successful in becoming a Custody Visitor will be responsible in a safeguarding capacity for observing the condition of the custody suites, detainee treatment and reporting on the rights of people in custody.

Visits by ICVs are unannounced to ensure that an unbiased assessment of conditions within the suite is recorded and produce an accurate impression of a detainee’s experience

Applications for recruitment will close on 27 November 2026. If successful, training is set to take place in April 2027.

All over the age of 18 are welcome to apply, however, the OPCC is particularly interested in recruiting Welsh speakers, residents living in Wrexham, Flintshire, Conwy and Denbighshire and members of the black and ethnic minority communities.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin, said: ‘‘Independent Custody Visitors are vital in ensuring the welfare of those in custody is maintained and that their rights are respected.

“As the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, ensuring a fair and effective criminal justice system is a key part of my Police and Crime Plan.

‘‘By becoming a custody visitor, successful candidates will be able to help their community while also ensuring the fair treatment of those held in custody. I would urge anyone interested to apply.’’

Current Independent Custody Visitor, Nicki Kenealy, reflected on her experience by saying: “I would encourage anyone with an interest in fairness, community involvement, and public service to consider the role.

“You do not need a background in policing or criminal justice – training and support are provided, and volunteers come from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences.

“In north Wales, there are custody suites in St Asaph, Caernarfon, and Llay, and Independent Custody Visitors are usually linked to the suite local to them. Visits are always carried out in pairs, so volunteers are never expected to attend alone.

“It is a very interesting and meaningful role that gives you an insight into an important part of the justice system while helping safeguard the rights and welfare of others. The commitment is manageable, and you really do feel that you are contributing something worthwhile to your community.”

John Griffiths a current Independent Custody Volunteer noted: “I urge anyone who has an impartial but querying mindset to apply to become an Independent Custody Visitor.

“The role is viewed by the Police, detainees and the public as a check on the health and processes within custodial suites. It is a challenging role for which we have thorough and continuous training. I have learnt so much so quickly.”

To apply, visit the OPCC North Wales Police website here. For more information about ICVs and their responsibilities, visit the Independent Custody Visiting Associations (ICVA) website.