Public support for Wrexham-London rail link revival is growing

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

Over 5,500 people have now backed a petition calling for the revival of a direct rail service between Wrexham and London Euston.

Politicians from both sides of the Wales/England border have backed the proposals, which operator Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway (WSMR) believes will generate around £9 million in additional revenue for Wrexham, north Wales and the midlands.

Popular support for the restoration of the service – which stopped two years ago – is now building after a delegation of councillors, MPs and business leaders visited Downing Street last month to appeal for Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s backing.

Leading calls for people to back the petition, Wrexham County Borough Council’s Deputy Leader Cllr David Bithell said: “There are now over 5,000 signatures on Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley’s petition following the lobby to Number 10.

“People support a direct rail link between Wrexham and London Euston. It would bring up to four direct trains a day in each direction, 50 new jobs and over £9 million to the local economy, boosting tourism and business connections.”

Anyone who wants to support the plans can find the petition – Restore direct trains to London from Wrexham, Shropshire and the Midlands – at change.org.

“For too many years, north Wales and Shropshire have been disconnected from our nation’s capital,” said Mrs Buckley. “This is bad for business, bad for communities and bad for economic growth.

“Last year, the Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway proposed righting this, by asking the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) for permission to run direct trains from Wrexham, through Shrewsbury and into London Euston.

“Unfortunately, this was not approved due to capacity constraints on the West Coast Mainline.

“WSMR has now submitted a revised proposal. The resubmitted bid aims to make better use of existing rail capacity and deliver improved, more convenient travel options for passengers travelling between Wrexham, Shrewsbury, the Midlands and London.

“These improvements would support economic growth and increase access to jobs, education, health facilities and leisure opportunities.”

The ORR is due to make its decision on the revised application in late April 2026.