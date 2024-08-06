Public toilet closure plans to be redebated

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A special meeting will take place later this month to discuss a council’s plans to close public toilets to save money.

Last month Conwy announced it would close 19 of its 40 public toilets on 4 September 2024, due to its financial problems.

The authority also plans to scale back toilet opening hours or close services out of season.

But last week Conservative members tabled a motion signed by councillors Harry Saville, Jo Nuttall, Thomas Montgomery, Louise Emery, Antony Bertola, and Samantha Cotton.

Discussions

The Tories claim local councillors were not consulted or involved in discussions before the announcement about the closures was made on July 24.

A special meeting will now take place at Bodlondeb on Thursday 22 August.

Cllr Louise Emery hopes the decision to close toilets can be reversed.

“I’m really pleased that we’ve got this meeting in a few weeks’ time in August,” she said.

“We brought it about because there was a cabinet minute last November saying there would be consultation with local councillors on the specific toilets that would be closed or have reduced opening hours, and obviously this hasn’t happened.

“This meeting enables us to ensure that that does happen and we exhaust all avenues for keeping them open, and one of those is speaking to town and community councils to see of they are going to be able to fund or part fund the toilets in the area.”

Priorities

She added: “It is all about priorities. As a Llandudno town and community councillor, the priority in our town has to be making sure we provide good facilities for tourists and visitors and also residents when they are out and about, so I’m hopeful that message will be heard loud and clear at the meeting.

“As I’ve said before, we know budgets are tight, but it’s about priorities, so hopefully we will get that pause and review, and we will look to see if we can find funding from any avenue.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

