Public toilets saved from axe in popular tourist destination

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A town council has stepped in to ensure public toilets in a popular tourist location remain open.

Llandudno’s public toilets have been saved until April, despite cash-strapped Conwy Council opting to close half of the county’s public conveniences.

Public toilets across Llandudno were going to see their opening seasons reduced and some toilets closed entirely after the cabinet refused to budge in its decision to slash services.

Backbenchers slammed the decision, fearing it could severely damage tourism.

But Llandudno Town Council has now stepped in, following a plan being drafted and agreed at a town council finance meeting last week. .

The plan will see in-year-savings used to contribute up to £25,000 towards the upkeep of the toilets, preventing their closure.

The town council will then look at budgets for years ahead.

‘Unacceptable’

Committee meeting chairwoman Cllr Louise Emery said: “The proposed closures of our town’s public toilets were unacceptable and ran contrary to all the work this town council has done to promote and support our town, its residents, businesses, and visitors over the years.

“It was clear that if Conwy County Council could not be relied upon to protect these valued public amenities, then the Town Council would have to. I am delighted that councillors agreed unanimously to the plan and that now we are able to safeguard these community assets.”

In July the cabinet declared it would close 19 of Conwy’s 40 public conveniences on 4 September 2024, angering backbench councillors who said they had only been given two hours’ notice.

Conwy also announced it would scale back other public convenience opening hours as well as closing remaining toilets out of season.

But the closures were put on hold when Conservative councillors tabled a motion to halt the plans.

The Conservatives argued the council had opted to shut toilets behind closed doors without proper consultation, including with local members – contrary to a cabinet resolution last November.

The matter was then discussed by a Conwy scrutiny committee, which voted to advise the cabinet that toilet closures should be suspended, but this week the cabinet pushed on with the closures.

