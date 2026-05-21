Public urged to check water quality and sea conditions as Wales braces for heatwave

People are being urged to check water quality in bathing spots and sea conditions along coasts before swimming as Wales braces for a scorching bank holiday weekend.

Temperatures could soar above 30C in parts of the UK, with some areas forecast to be hotter than popular Greek holiday destinations, meteorologists have said.

The Met Office is encouraging the public to be “weather ready” by making informed choices on swimming and locations as they head outdoors or to the coast to enjoy the sunshine.

Campaign group River Action warned of the health risks posed by poor water quality, even in designated bathing spots.

Alzheimer’s Society said people with dementia are likely to be more vulnerable in warmer conditions and outlined measures others can take to support them.

Similarly, the British Heart Foundation said heart patients also face potential dangers in the heat and should take extra precautions to minimise health risks.

Hotter conditions often lead to a surge in ambulance call-outs and Royal National Life Boat Institution (RNLI) rescues along UK coastlines as people experience heat stress or get into trouble in the water.

The Met Office is advising the public to take care with sun protection and check their local weather conditions, using tools such as “beach forecasts” on its app to help them make informed choices.

Holly Clements, Met Office head of warnings and guidance, said: “Warm weather on a bank holiday draws people outside, but the weather at the coast can change quickly, and conditions like tides, waves and wind can all affect safety at the beach.

“Sun protection is particularly important here as reflective surfaces like sand and water amplify UV radiation that can damage skin and eyes, even when it’s cloudy.

“By checking the forecast and following simple safety advice, people can reduce the risks and make the most of their time by the sea.”

The RNLI said choosing a lifeguarded beach, swimming between the red and yellow flags, and educating themselves on what to do in an emergency can make all the difference in staying safe on the coast.

Last year, the organisation helped to save more than 36,000 people across UK beaches, which was more than double compared with the previous year.

Samantha Hughes, RNLI water safety partner, said: “If you find yourself in difficulty in the water, try to remain calm and remember Float to Live: lean back with your ears submerged, extend your arms and legs, and float until you can control your breathing and wait for help to arrive or before moving to safety.

“If you see someone else in trouble in the water, phone 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”

The public is also being urged to check the water quality before entering rivers, lakes or coastal waters ahead of the bank holiday weekend, after the official bathing season began last week.

Between May and September, 464 sites across England’s coasts, rivers and lakes are subject to regular water quality testing by the Environment Agency.

Poor water quality caused by sewage spills and pollution in many of the country’s waterways can put people’s health at risk with illnesses such as E.coli or norovirus, as well as skin, eye and ear infections.

River Action said swimmers, paddlers, rowers and bathers can check for recent sewage spills or water quality alerts near designated bathing sites through tools such as sewagemap.co.uk or Surfers Against Sewage’s “safer seas and rivers service”.

The group also encourages people to refer to practical guidance developed in partnership with British Rowing and The Rivers Trust on reducing health risks and staying safe when water quality is poor.

James Wallace, River Action chief executive, said: “In general, dry weather can mean lower pollution risk, but people should still take care, avoid swallowing water, and avoid swimming with open cuts or wounds.”

Elsewhere, Alzheimer’s Society said people can support loved ones or neighbours with dementia by leaving drinking water within easy reach and ensuring they opt for light-coloured, airy clothes, stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, take cool showers and keep blinds closed.

Angelo Makri, senior knowledge officer for wellbeing at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “People should absolutely enjoy the nice weather we’re having, however, it’s important to note that high temperatures can lead to severe health problems for people with dementia unless they take precautions to keep cool and well hydrated.”

And the British Heart Foundation said those with heart conditions face specific risks because the organ has to work harder to keep the body’s core temperature at normal levels while blood vessels dilate, which can lead to a drop in blood pressure.

Ruth Goss, senior cardiac nurse at the foundation, said: “In hot weather, check on your friends and relatives regularly to make sure they are cool and comfortable.

“The most important way you can protect your heart in the heat is to stay cool and keep hydrated.”