Public urged to help shape future of health and social care in Wales

With the deadline fast approaching, the public are being urged to help shape the future of health and social care in Wales.

Llais, the Welsh Government body responsible for ensuring people’s views are heard, are hosting The Health and Social Care We Want, a national conversation about creating fairer and more person-centred services.

Llais has heard from over two thousand people so far through events, surveys and conversations with groups and individuals. Now, with the national conversation closing at the beginning of November, they are urging people from across Wales to share their views ahead the deadline.

Vulnerable

Llais are especially urging individuals in rural areas, those with sensory loss or long-term health conditions, children and young people, and ethnic minority communities to make their voices heard.

One of the groups who have worked together with Llais is The Gap Wales, a charity that offers support for asylum seekers, refugees, the homeless and vulnerably housed, along with providing bereavement services and more.

For Byron James, Operations Manager at The Gap Wales, it was a great opportunity to have the voices of vulnerable people heard and help improve the services they use.

He said: “At the Gap Wales, we work alongside people who often go unseen and unheard, not just in national conversations, but in their everyday lives. Their voices are often missing from the decisions that shape their futures.

“Being part of this project gave them a rare opportunity to share their stories and gain insight into the systems that affect them. That sense of visibility and inclusion is powerful, and it helps build confidence.

“This kind of participation is essential if we want to create a system that truly reflects people’s needs and priorities. We’d encourage others to take part in this conversation.”

Challenges

The health and social care sector in Wales is facing various challenges, including over 700,000 people waiting for treatment, with over 60,000 waiting for over a year.

People in the deprived areas spend nearly 20 fewer years in good health than those in the least deprived, and over 200 GP surgeries have closed or merged in the past decade. In winter 2023–24, more than half of patients waited over 4 hours in Emergency Departments; thousands waited over 12 hours.

Ninety-five thousand people aged 65+ need help with daily activities but receive no formal support, while 1 in 10 social care jobs is vacant and new care worker recruitment has dropped by 12%.

There are 0ver 320,000 unpaid carers in Wales provide essential support, with nearly a third saying they are at breaking point.

Talking of the importance of people taking the opportunity to have their voice heard, Alyson Thomas, Chief Executive of Llais said: “With the national conversation closing soon, we urge everyone to take part.

“Your voice can help shape a better system for everyone.”

The conversation runs until 1 November 2025, after which Llais will publish a report with key findings, recommendations, and a framework for change.

People are able to take part through filling in an online survey or attending a Llais event. For more information on how to get involved, visit Llais Wales’ site here.